Nation Politics 26 Oct 2021 HC reserves orders o ...
Nation, Politics

HC reserves orders on PILs against EC halt to Dalit Bandhu

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 26, 2021, 12:13 am IST
Updated Oct 26, 2021, 7:01 am IST
The petitions were filed by journalist Mallepalli Laxmaiah, member of All India Congress Committee Bukka Judson and another person
Telangana High Court. (PTI Photo)
 Telangana High Court. (PTI Photo)

Hyderabad: A division bench of the Telangana High Court on Monday reserved its orders in the three PILs and other petitions that argued against the Election Commission of India (ECI) freeze on the Dalit Bandhu scheme in Huzurabad Assembly constituency.

The bench comprised Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Rajashekar Reddy, while the petitions were filed by journalist Mallepalli Laxmaiah, member of All India Congress Committee Bukka Judson and another person.

 

Election Commission counsel Avinash Desai said Huzurabad seat fell vacant on June 12 and the Dalit Bandhu scheme was implemented thereafter. The government order on the introduction and implementation of Dalit Bandhu stated that it was done as a pilot project in this constituency alone. The ECI, therefore, concluded that a direct cash benefit scheme like Dalit Bandhu would impact voters, counsel said.

Bukka Judson’s counsel said the ECI had stopped the scheme at the instance of other political parties and under the garb of imposing the model code. The ECI did not state at whose instance it stopped the scheme, or who had lodged a complaint against it, counsel said.

 

Counsel said that on an earlier occasion, the TRS government had distributed Rs 10,000 per family in Hyderabad under the guise of flood relief, and this was done just before the GHMC elections. Once the state election commission deferred the distribution of money on grounds of elections, the government did not resume the disbursal of relief after the polls. This should not repeat with the Dalit Bandhu scheme, he said.

Raghunath, counsel for Laxmaiah, said the stoppage of the scheme has come as a “rude shock” and a serious setback to young Dalits who were expecting a huge sum as financial assistance.

 

Ramachander Rao, additional advocate general, said the scheme was introduced to empower Dalits. In 2015, the state government had floated a scheme to give every Dalit family three acres of land. This did not happen. Now, the government floated the Dalit Bandhu scheme before the election schedule was announced.

He said the scheme was also being implemented in several mandals of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Suryapet, Bhadradri-Kothagudem and Nagarkurnool, apart from Huzurabad.

...
Tags: election commission of india (eci), dalit bandhu, huzurabad assembly
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 26 October 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

A man crosses a street amid heavy downpour. (Photo: PTI)

IMD predicts heavy rains in next two days in Tamil Nadu

The ECI also issued orders appointing Karimnagar Traffic-1 circle inspector Gurram Thirumal as the circle inspector of Jammikunta town with immediate effect. — DC Image

Station house officer of Jammikunta PS in Huzurabad transferred

City police said Pattabhiram was booked under several IPC sections dealing with promoting enmity, causing public mischief, provoking breach of peace, criminal conspiracy etc, but there was no need to impound his passport or restrict him from moving out of the country. — Twitter

Social media abuzz on TD leader Pattabhi leaving for Maldives

The chairman of the Vardhaman Society, Joshua has been apprehended by Atmakur police. (Photo: Wikipedia)

Rs 2.5 crore lost by Atmakur depositors in Vardhaman Multi-State Cooperative Society



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Modi opens his mann to drones

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

MoS Ajay Mishra meets Amit Shah, under pressure to resign

Ajay Teni Mishra (ANI)

TRS threatens defamation case against BJP leader over drugs allegations against KTR

Reportedly, KT Rama Rao had offered to go through a drug test. (Photo: PTI/File)

BJP's N V Subhash lashes out at Owaisi over Father of Nation remarks

BJP leader in Telangana N V Subhash. (Twitter Photo)

Use PM Modi's pictures in central schemes implemented: BJP's appeal to TN CM

BJP leader Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy. (Photo: Wikipedia)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->