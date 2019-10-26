Nation Politics 26 Oct 2019 Priyanka attacks BJP ...
Nation, Politics

Priyanka attacks BJP for hobnobbing with Gopal Kanda accused in suicide case

ANI
Published Oct 26, 2019, 9:21 am IST
Updated Oct 26, 2019, 9:24 am IST
Earlier, Kanda said that 6-7 independent candidates have pledged unconditional support to BJP after talks with their top leadership.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday attacked BJP for hobnobbing with Independent MLA-elect Gopal Kanda who is accused in a suicide case, to form government in Haryana. (Photo: File)
 Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday attacked BJP for hobnobbing with Independent MLA-elect Gopal Kanda who is accused in a suicide case, to form government in Haryana. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday attacked BJP for hobnobbing with Independent MLA-elect Gopal Kanda who is accused in a suicide case, to form government in Haryana.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress general secretary said BJP has been associated with leaders who are accused of harassing women and accused the BJP of not respecting women.

 

"First Kuldip Sengar, then Nityanand, now Gopal Kanda....every self-respecting Indian woman should boycott the BJP and its leaders if they EVER dare to speak of respecting women again," she tweeted.

Kuldeep Singh Senger, an MLA who was suspended from the BJP, is accused of raping a woman in Unnao, whereas former Union minister Nityanand is accused of sexually assaulting a law student in Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier today, former Union minister and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti expressed discontent over Kanda, leader of a small outfit Lokhit Party, offering support to BJP in Haryana.

In a serious of tweets, the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister requested her party to not forget the moral values of their organisation's foundation and asserted that only people with a clean background should be partnered with.

In another tweet, Bharti said: "Whether Gopal Kanda is innocent or criminal will be decided by law on the basis of evidence, but winning an election does not acquit him of crimes. There are many factors in winning an election."

Kanda is accused of allegedly abetting the suicide of a young air hostess who worked for his aviation company in 2012. A few months later, the girl's mother had also allegedly committed suicide.

Earlier, Kanda said that six to seven independent candidates have pledged unconditional support to BJP after talks with their top leadership. A former Haryana minister, Kanda has won from Sirsa assembly seat by a margin of 602 votes defeating independent candidate Gokul Setia.

BJP needed the support of seven MLAs to retain its government in the state, which it later found in Dushyant Chautala's Jannayak Janata Party on Friday night. Chautala announced to support BJP after meeting its president Amit Shah in New Delhi.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: priyanka gandhi, gopal kanda, haryana assembly elections 2019, bjp
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Slamming the Maharashtra BJP's proposal to seek Bharat Ratna for Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, Tushar Gandhi, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, said today that Savarkar was the

Court didn't pronounce Savarkar innocent: Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his residence on Friday evening. (Photo: ANI)

TDP MLA who may join YSRCP meets Jagan Mohan Reddy

Earlier in the day, Surjewala accused the saffron party of using allurements of money and power to get a majority and said a government formed through such means would be

'B-team of BJP': Cong slams Dushyant Chautala after tie-up in Haryana

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Friday said there is nothing wrong with Shiv Sena’s demand of 50:50 formula in the alliance in Maharashtra as Uddhav Thackeray's party has the experience of running the state government. (Photo: File)

Nothing wrong in it: Sharad Pawar backs Sena's 50:50 demand



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hundreds visit to Australia’s Uluru for last ever climb atop the sacred monolith

A permanent ban on scaling Uluru -- also known as Ayers Rock -- comes into place Saturday in line with the long-held wishes of the traditional Aboriginal owners of the land, the Anangu. (Photo: File)
 

Painting of PM, Mahatma Gandhi receives highest bid at mementos e-auction

The Union Culture Ministry organised the e-auction from September 14 to sell a total of 2,772 mementos gifted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: File)
 

Toyota to launch a compact electric car in India

The EV will be shared by Toyota and Suzuki for India.
 

Watch: Snake eating dead snake gets stung by wasp

It seems that the circle of life caught on in the video shared by Evangeline Cummings on Twitter. (Photo: Screengrab/)
 

Kolkata, Bengaluru to be included in World Bank's doing business report

Now with the inclusion of Kolkata and Bengaluru, Indian ranking in the World Bank's report will present a much better picture, the official said. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

Watch: Lebanon protesters perform 'baby shark' song to calm down toddler in car

The video shot by Eliane, which has since gone viral, shows a group of around twenty people around her car, singing to the surprised toddler as he clutches a bottle. (Photo: Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Nothing wrong in it: Sharad Pawar backs Sena's 50:50 demand

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Friday said there is nothing wrong with Shiv Sena’s demand of 50:50 formula in the alliance in Maharashtra as Uddhav Thackeray's party has the experience of running the state government. (Photo: File)

Bypolls pushed up ‘Brand Edappadi K. Palaniswami’

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami

Hold panchayat polls immediately, PMK tells Edappadi K Palaniswami

G.K. Mani

Smart strategy by Edappadi K Palaniswami, OPS won bypolls: MLAs

Chief Minister, Mr. Edappadi K Palaniswami receives a petition from a disabled person in Salem on Friday. (Photo: DC)

LDF used castecard: K Muraleedharan

K Mohan kumar
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham