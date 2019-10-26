Nation Politics 26 Oct 2019 Do not play with liv ...
Nation, Politics

Do not play with lives of RTC employees, says G Kishan Reddy

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | IREDDY SRINIVAS REDDY
Published Oct 26, 2019, 12:58 am IST
Updated Oct 26, 2019, 12:58 am IST
Mr Reddy said that the Centre had nowhere in any law asked any state government to remove RTC workers.
G. Kishan Reddy.
 G. Kishan Reddy.

Hyderabad: Union minister of state for home affairs, G. Kishan Reddy, on Thursday said Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, should stop playing with the lives of RTC employees and should put an end to their suffering.

Reacting to Mr Rao’s comments on the RTC strike and the Central government, Mr Reddy said that the Centre had nowhere in any law asked any state government to remove RTC workers.

 

Speaking on the occasi-on of Ayurveda Day celebrations at the BRKR Government Hospital here, Mr Reddy said that it was the responsibility of the state government to solve the problems of RTC workers, but the Chief Minister was not being fair in dealing with the issue. After winning the Huzurnagar bypoll, the TRS went on a celebration overdrive, he said, adding, but there is a lot in the future for the ruling party to face.

Admonishing the TRS chief for making unnecessary remarks against the Centre, Mr Reddy pointed out that Mr Rao had the responsibility to hold talks with RTC employees.

Meanwhile, other opposition parties also reacted strongly to Mr Rao’s comments against RTC workers on Thursday.

KCR believes he owns state: Kodandaram
The Congress legislative party leader, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, said that Chief Minister, K. Chandrashekhar Rao, was showing real arrogance and appears to least bothered about the well-being of the people.

Chiding Rao’s feudalistic behaviour as ‘highly condemnable,’ Vikramarka asked Rao to not forget that he did not created RTC.

“The chief minister has no respect for the judiciary and is ignoring the High Court’s advice on the RTC strike,” Bhatti said.

Telangana Jana Samiti party president, Prof K. Kodandaram, said that the CM is seeing the state as his private company  with himself as CEO.

He said that Rao evaded answers to questions asked by journalists with regard to the RTC strike. He appealed to all opposition parties to come together to fight for RTC workers’ rights and demands.

Telangana Telugu Desam president, L. Ramana, said that the chief minister had became insensitive towards intermediate student suicides and dengue deaths and said that, to date, he did not respond on those issues either. He demanded that the government must release a white paper on what it had for the RTC in last five-and-a-half years of its rule.

...
Tags: k. chandrashekar rao, g. kishan reddy, rtc employees
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

After the huge success of Women's Wall programme, the Navothana Samithi had decided to organise renaissance meets across the state. However, the plan was put on hold because of Lok Sabha polls and the bypoll to six assembly constituencies. (Representational Image)

Thiruvananthapuram: Renaissance meet on November 1

Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-corruption

Chennai: Rs 10 Lakh seized from panchayat office

UGC Secretary Prof. Rajnish Jain issued a circular on October 16 directing all affiliated colleges and institutes to install the jammers and to take measures to stop malpractices near exam centers. (Representational image)

Install mobile jammers in exam halls: UGC to VCs

Shanimol Usman

Alappuzha: Cadre feels there are more reasons



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hundreds visit to Australia’s Uluru for last ever climb atop the sacred monolith

A permanent ban on scaling Uluru -- also known as Ayers Rock -- comes into place Saturday in line with the long-held wishes of the traditional Aboriginal owners of the land, the Anangu. (Photo: File)
 

Painting of PM, Mahatma Gandhi receives highest bid at mementos e-auction

The Union Culture Ministry organised the e-auction from September 14 to sell a total of 2,772 mementos gifted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: File)
 

Toyota to launch a compact electric car in India

The EV will be shared by Toyota and Suzuki for India.
 

Watch: Snake eating dead snake gets stung by wasp

It seems that the circle of life caught on in the video shared by Evangeline Cummings on Twitter. (Photo: Screengrab/)
 

Kolkata, Bengaluru to be included in World Bank's doing business report

Now with the inclusion of Kolkata and Bengaluru, Indian ranking in the World Bank's report will present a much better picture, the official said. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

Watch: Lebanon protesters perform 'baby shark' song to calm down toddler in car

The video shot by Eliane, which has since gone viral, shows a group of around twenty people around her car, singing to the surprised toddler as he clutches a bottle. (Photo: Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

BJP seals Haryana deal with JJP; Khattar to be CM, JJP gets Dy CM

Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP working president J P Nadda, JJP leader Dushyant Chautala, Haryana CM M L Khattar and other leaders after forming the alliance. (Photo: ANI)

Haryana: Dushyant Chautala meets Amit Shah, likely to be made Dy CM

JJP Leader Dushyant Chautala. (Photo: Social Media)

'Future CM' reads posters in Mumbai calling Aditya Thackeray to lead

Photo: ANI

AIMIM's victory in Kishanganj dangerous for Bihar: Giriraj

Giriraj Singh. (Photo: ANI)

Moily asks PM to not import of dairy products, pepper under Free Trade Agreement

Senior Congress leader M. Veerappa Moily. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham