Do not play with lives of RTC employees, says G Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union minister of state for home affairs, G. Kishan Reddy, on Thursday said Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, should stop playing with the lives of RTC employees and should put an end to their suffering.

Reacting to Mr Rao’s comments on the RTC strike and the Central government, Mr Reddy said that the Centre had nowhere in any law asked any state government to remove RTC workers.

Speaking on the occasi-on of Ayurveda Day celebrations at the BRKR Government Hospital here, Mr Reddy said that it was the responsibility of the state government to solve the problems of RTC workers, but the Chief Minister was not being fair in dealing with the issue. After winning the Huzurnagar bypoll, the TRS went on a celebration overdrive, he said, adding, but there is a lot in the future for the ruling party to face.

Admonishing the TRS chief for making unnecessary remarks against the Centre, Mr Reddy pointed out that Mr Rao had the responsibility to hold talks with RTC employees.

Meanwhile, other opposition parties also reacted strongly to Mr Rao’s comments against RTC workers on Thursday.

KCR believes he owns state: Kodandaram

The Congress legislative party leader, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, said that Chief Minister, K. Chandrashekhar Rao, was showing real arrogance and appears to least bothered about the well-being of the people.

Chiding Rao’s feudalistic behaviour as ‘highly condemnable,’ Vikramarka asked Rao to not forget that he did not created RTC.

“The chief minister has no respect for the judiciary and is ignoring the High Court’s advice on the RTC strike,” Bhatti said.

Telangana Jana Samiti party president, Prof K. Kodandaram, said that the CM is seeing the state as his private company with himself as CEO.

He said that Rao evaded answers to questions asked by journalists with regard to the RTC strike. He appealed to all opposition parties to come together to fight for RTC workers’ rights and demands.

Telangana Telugu Desam president, L. Ramana, said that the chief minister had became insensitive towards intermediate student suicides and dengue deaths and said that, to date, he did not respond on those issues either. He demanded that the government must release a white paper on what it had for the RTC in last five-and-a-half years of its rule.