Nation Politics 26 Oct 2019 Court didn't pr ...
Nation, Politics

Court didn't pronounce Savarkar innocent: Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson

PTI
Published Oct 26, 2019, 9:39 am IST
Updated Oct 26, 2019, 9:40 am IST
In its manifesto for the Maharashtra assembly elections, the state BJP had promised to demand Bharat Ratna for Savarkar.
Slamming the Maharashtra BJP's proposal to seek Bharat Ratna for Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, Tushar Gandhi, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, said today that Savarkar was the "patron" of the Mahatma Gandhi's assassination. (Photo: Twitter/ TusharG)
 Slamming the Maharashtra BJP's proposal to seek Bharat Ratna for Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, Tushar Gandhi, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, said today that Savarkar was the "patron" of the Mahatma Gandhi's assassination. (Photo: Twitter/ TusharG)

Mumbai: Slamming the Maharashtra BJP's proposal to seek Bharat Ratna for Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, Tushar Gandhi, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, said on Friday that Savarkar was the "patron" of the Mahatma Gandhi's assassination.

VD Savarkar, who faced trial in the Gandhi assassination case but was acquitted, had not been pronounced innocent by the court, he claimed.

 

"I think it is important that we understand the real objective and conspiracy behind Bapu's murder, at a time when the patron of his murder is being considered for Bharat Ratna," Tushar Gandhi said.

While acquitting Veer Savarkar in the case, the court had stated that "enough evidence was not presented before it to prove Savarkar's guilt beyond doubt", he said.

"Savarkar may have been acquitted in the case, but the court did not pronounce him innocent," he added.

In its manifesto for the Maharashtra assembly elections, the state BJP had promised to demand Bharat Ratna for Savarkar.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: mahatma gandhi, vinayak damodar savarkar, tushar gandhi
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his residence on Friday evening. (Photo: ANI)

TDP MLA who may join YSRCP meets Jagan Mohan Reddy

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday attacked BJP for hobnobbing with Independent MLA-elect Gopal Kanda who is accused in a suicide case, to form government in Haryana. (Photo: File)

Priyanka attacks BJP for hobnobbing with Gopal Kanda accused in suicide case

Earlier in the day, Surjewala accused the saffron party of using allurements of money and power to get a majority and said a government formed through such means would be

'B-team of BJP': Cong slams Dushyant Chautala after tie-up in Haryana

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Friday said there is nothing wrong with Shiv Sena’s demand of 50:50 formula in the alliance in Maharashtra as Uddhav Thackeray's party has the experience of running the state government. (Photo: File)

Nothing wrong in it: Sharad Pawar backs Sena's 50:50 demand



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hundreds visit to Australia’s Uluru for last ever climb atop the sacred monolith

A permanent ban on scaling Uluru -- also known as Ayers Rock -- comes into place Saturday in line with the long-held wishes of the traditional Aboriginal owners of the land, the Anangu. (Photo: File)
 

Painting of PM, Mahatma Gandhi receives highest bid at mementos e-auction

The Union Culture Ministry organised the e-auction from September 14 to sell a total of 2,772 mementos gifted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: File)
 

Toyota to launch a compact electric car in India

The EV will be shared by Toyota and Suzuki for India.
 

Watch: Snake eating dead snake gets stung by wasp

It seems that the circle of life caught on in the video shared by Evangeline Cummings on Twitter. (Photo: Screengrab/)
 

Kolkata, Bengaluru to be included in World Bank's doing business report

Now with the inclusion of Kolkata and Bengaluru, Indian ranking in the World Bank's report will present a much better picture, the official said. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

Watch: Lebanon protesters perform 'baby shark' song to calm down toddler in car

The video shot by Eliane, which has since gone viral, shows a group of around twenty people around her car, singing to the surprised toddler as he clutches a bottle. (Photo: Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

TDP MLA who may join YSRCP meets Jagan Mohan Reddy

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his residence on Friday evening. (Photo: ANI)

Priyanka attacks BJP for hobnobbing with Gopal Kanda accused in suicide case

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday attacked BJP for hobnobbing with Independent MLA-elect Gopal Kanda who is accused in a suicide case, to form government in Haryana. (Photo: File)

Nothing wrong in it: Sharad Pawar backs Sena's 50:50 demand

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Friday said there is nothing wrong with Shiv Sena’s demand of 50:50 formula in the alliance in Maharashtra as Uddhav Thackeray's party has the experience of running the state government. (Photo: File)

Bypolls pushed up ‘Brand Edappadi K. Palaniswami’

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami

Hold panchayat polls immediately, PMK tells Edappadi K Palaniswami

G.K. Mani
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham