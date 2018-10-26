They all ganged up, says N Chandrababu Naidu

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday said BJP leaders, YSRC chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan had all ganged up against Andhra Pradesh and were enacting a drama in the name of the attack on the Opposition leader to destabilise the government here.

Speaking to mediapersons here, he questioned the Governor for calling the DGP for details of the attack. Mr Naidu termed Mr Reddy “irresponsible” for travelling to Hyderabad without approaching the local police.

He criticised the BJP leaders for their remarks that the state government should take responsibility for the attack. He said the CISF had deliberately delayed giving the weapon and panchanama report to the local police. The CISF should have not allowed Mr Reddy to travel to Hyderabad and taken him to a government hospital as it was a criminal case.

“Attack was by a diehard fan of Jagan. Incident happened in the airport which is under the control of the Centre. In what way is the state government responsible?” Mr Naidu asked.

“Immediately after the incident, KCR and Pawan condemn and the Governor talks directly to the DGP and seeks a report, the Union civil aviation minister reacts. This is all a conspiracy to destablise AP,” Mr Naidu said.

“Now KCR and Governor have joined the BJP, YSRC and Jana Sena. Neither KCR, Kavitha nor KTR spoke about Titli cyclone but they were quick in reacting to the attack on Jagan. They are all enacting a drama,” he said.