TRS ‘atmeeya sammelans' to reach out to caste-based voters

Hyderabad: The ruling TRS has launched a campaign in bypoll-bound Munugode Assembly constituency to connect with voters caste-wise. The party is holding four-day ‘atmeeya sammelans’ with Dalits at Dalit colonies in the constituency starting Monday.

The mandals of Munugode and Chanduru were covered on Day 1 of the ‘Dalit Atmeeya Sammelans’, which got underway on Monday at Munugode. Party leaders enlisted Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries from other districts to these sammelans who are interacting with Dalits, sharing their experiences and success achieved by them through Dalit Bandhu scheme. The Telangana government has recently extended the Dalit Bandhu scheme to 600 families in Munugode this year.

In addition to Dalits, the party will be holding ‘atmeeya sammelans’ with other castes in the coming days. The party intends to organise 'religion-wise' meetings with Muslims and Christians to highlight how these communities benefited from the welfare schemes of the TRS government over the last eight years. The beneficiaries from Muslim and Christian communities in Munugode constituency will interact with members of their respective groups to solicit support for the TRS in the byelection.

Dalit Atmeeya sammelans will be held on Tuesday in the mandals of Marriguda, Narayanpur, and Choutuppal. The Nampally mandal will be covered on September 28 and 29.

Dalits from every village in a mandal are being gathered to attend the ‘atmeeya sammelans’ in mandal headquarters. These Sammelans will be led by Dalit MLAs of the ruling party.

Party leaders are hosting lunch and refreshments for attendees to take part in day-long sessions and interact with beneficiaries of Dalit Bandhu and other welfare schemes.

Balka Suman, an MLA from Chennur, who took part in the Dalit Sammelan in Munugode mandal, said: "Unlike other parties that seek votes on caste, communal, and religious lines, TRS would do so based on the welfare schemes and development initiatives it has undertaken over the past eight years. In the past eight years, TRS government programmes have benefited all socioeconomic groups. Every household has at least one member who benefitted from the TRS welfare schemes. These sammelans are designed with the purpose of showcasing our programmes and development as well as raising awareness among the public about how to utilise TRS programmes efficiently for social and economic upliftment "

He explained to Deccan Chronicle that the interactions with Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries were planned to help all Dalits in exchanging ideas to set up successful units and become socially and financially strong.

"In the last one, hundreds of Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries utilised Rs 10 lakh grant extended by the TRS government to set up dairy units, textile shops, purchased motor cabs, harvesters, etc., and made profits. If such beneficiaries share their success stories with their fellow Dalits, it would help them to prosper in their lives," Suman informed.