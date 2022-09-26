  
Nation Politics 26 Sep 2022 Jagan speeds up coun ...
Nation, Politics

Jagan speeds up counter-strategy for 3 Capitals by amending Amaravati norms

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD ILYAS
Published Sep 26, 2022, 12:32 am IST
Updated Sep 26, 2022, 12:32 am IST
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (DC Image)
 Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (DC Image)

VIJAYAWADA: The YSR Congress has speeded up its counter- strategy to remove legal hurdles in the way of its aims of decentralised development of the state. The Jagan-led government amended the APCRDA act to give house lands to outsiders in Amaravati and it proposed to amend the Amaravati Master Plan and its related development plans.
 
Recently, the government filed a Special Leave Petition in the Supreme Court, seeking a stay on the AP high court orders that backed the development of Amaravati as sole capital. Now, the government is going further on its policy decision to have 3 capitals by conducting public meetings against the former TD government’s concept of centralised Amaravati development.
 
Severe objections are coming from Amaravati farmers against the APCRDA act amendment and they are readying to approach court, seeking justice.
 
The government is bent on countering every move against its resolve for decentralized development.
 
The AP Assembly, on the last day of its monsoon session, passed a bill to amend the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) Act, 2014, and the Metropolitan Region and Urban Development Authorities (MRUDA) Act, 2016. By doing so, the phrase social (affordable) housing for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), including any scheme of the state government or the Union of India, had been inserted in the CRDA Act. This provides for allotment of sites for the construction of houses in the capital city.
 
Further, the amendment to the MRUDA Act enables the government to make modifications to the capital city perspective plan, the master and infrastructure plans and the area and zonal development plans on its own, or with a reference from the local body concerned or from the person-in-charge where an elected body does not exist, or based on an application from a land owner.”
 
The pro-Amaravati supporters including farmers were on a Padayatra to Arasavilli for the past two months, seeking Amaravati as the solo capital. The amendment came as a rude shock to them.
 
The previous TD government of Chandrababu Naidu had put strong norms in the APCRDA, which cannot be changed or amended without public opinion. This proved to be a big hurdle to the present government. Its efforts to give house sites to the poor were also badly affected due to the hard norms.
 
The Jagan government, in January last, proposed to develop Amaravati as a Municipal Corporation with 19 villages. But a majority of the people there, who were hardcore supporters of Telugu Desam, rejected the proposal.
 
Recently, from 12 to 17 September, the Jagan government once again tried to establish the Amaravati Municipal Corporation with 22 villages, but there again was a bitter result of refusal at the public opinion meetings.  Hence the government decided to amend the act under which the consent of local village panchayats or person in-charge of the villages was cited as the only requirement to amend the previous act.
 
“There were no elected bodies in the Amaravati villages and hence the government can take the opinion of village incharges, paving the way to amend Amaravati Master Plan and further to establish the Amaravati Municipal Corporation, the amendment stated.
 
Political analysts note that the Jagan government had earlier issued GOs to give house sites to the poor in Amaravati, but those orders were dismissed by the AP high court citing the APCRDA norms. Now that the government successfully amended the APCRDA with a majority vote in the assembly and Council, this will help distribute house sites to at least 50,000 people in Amaravati. This would also strengthen the YSRC base in Amaravati.
 
The analysts also noted that Jagan Reddy will take forward the dedication of the YSRC government towards development of all regions through the 3-Capitals formula in the next 20 months under his Mission Election 2024 strategy.
 
Minister for municipal administration and urban development, Adimulapu Suresh, said the government is committed to developing Amaravati as the Legislative Capital and hence started efforts including making an amendment to the act.

CPM secretary Babu Rao said the amendments made to the CRDA Act were anti-democratic and it was unconstitutional to abolish the power of the gram sabhas and transfer the decision-making power to the bureaucracy. “After the high court has given a clear verdict in the matter of state capital, it is necessary for the goverment to respect it and it is not appropriate to amend the law, contrary to the verdict of the high court,” he argued.
 
Pro-Amaravati farmer leaders stated they will approach the AP high court seeking quashing of the amendments.

 

...
Tags: yuvajana shramika rythu congress party, andhra pradesh chief minister y.s. jagan mohan reddy, amaravati capital protest, three capitals bill
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Related Stories

AP goes to Supreme Court with SLP on three capitals
YSRC making three capitals its main agenda for next AP assembly polls

Latest From Nation

an 18-year-old girl stabbed her after she spurned a proposal from the accused (Photo: Representational Image/DC)

Girl attacked by stalker in Hyderabad's Osmania University

Reddy (in picture) came down heavily against the Chief Minister for not meeting people’s requirements but going all out to extend financial support to parties in neighbouring states. — DC File Image

BJP will provide 10% quota to STs if voted to power in TS: Kishan

The level to which the grains sprout becomes the benchmark of hurdle-free and successful conduct of the annual Brahmotsavams. — DC Image

Stage set for Brahmanda Nayaka Brahmotsavams

An official from the GHMC veterinary department denied that his employees were relocating strays (DC Image)

Stray dogs being relocated on flimsy grounds, decry animal activists in Hyd



MOST POPULAR

 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
 

Woman cop saves life with CPR as stampede breaks out at Gymkhana grounds

Woman Constable Dawa Naveena who saved the life of a woman during the stampede at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement)
 

‘Dead woman’ comes back home two days after ’burial’

News
 

Pack of 11 stray dogs attack medico at Chest Hospital in Hyderabad

The first-year postgraduate medical student suffered deep wounds from multiple bites on her arms, legs and other body parts. She was immediately taken to the hospital’s casualty ward for treatment. (Image: PTI)
 

Depression among animals fail to get attention, say experts

Animal experts say although animals express their feelings in a variety of ways, people often fail to meet their emotional needs or improperly interpret their behaviour, leaving pets with serious mental illnesses. (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Family rule should be ousted from TS, says Assam CM

Sarma said that some people in Telangana hesitate to worship Bhagyanagar's Bhagyalaxmi. They should understand that there is no place for Razakars in this country. — DC Image

Kumaraswamy demands resignation of education minister in BMS scam

File photo of JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy.

Crucial CLP meet to be held at Ashok Gehlot's residence amid leadership change buzz

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (PTI)

Congress resorting to dirty politics, says CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (PTI)

Sachin Pilot joins Bharat Jodo yatra, says Cong workers want Rahul to be party chief

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Sachin Pilot and others during the 14th day of party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Kochi, Kerala. (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->