BJP will provide 10% quota to STs if voted to power in TS: Kishan

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MOULI MAREEDU
Published Sep 26, 2022, 1:22 am IST
Updated Sep 26, 2022, 7:43 am IST
Union minister G. Kishan Reddy (DC)
 Union minister G. Kishan Reddy (DC)

Hyderabad: Accusing Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao of being involved in illegal activities and having failed to take up development works in Telangana, Union minister G. Kishan Reddy on Sunday said that the BJP would provide 10 per cent reservations for STs in the state if they come to power.

Addressing a press conference, Reddy came down heavily against the Chief Minister for not meeting people’s requirements but going all out to extend financial support to parties in neighbouring states.

"As the state’s financial situation is at an all-time low, the government is diverting people's attention by mudslinging Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Even though he has been meeting his counterparts from other states and former chief ministers, none of them has given any importance to him," the minister said.

Explaining the state government's failures and how it has cheated people, women, students and GHMC contractors, Reddy demanded the Chief Minister to reveal details of funds allocated to villages. The NDA government at the Centre has provided crores of rupees for the betterment of Telangana villages towards street lights, roads and sanitation works but the state government is not releasing funds.

A number of TRS leaders have encroached upon podu lands, he said. Due to the government’s negligence, power generation projects, Transco, Genco, and Discoms are on the verge of a collapse. They will be unable to generate power, and it will lead to a major power crisis" Kishan Reddy alleged.

Tags: g kishan reddy, cm kcr, 10 pc quota to sts
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


