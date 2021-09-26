V M Sudheeran's grievances will be heard, will try to resolve them: Kerala PCC chief

Thiruvananthapuram: Jumping into firefighting mode over veteran Congress leader V M Sudheeran's resignation from the political affairs committee of the party's state unit, Kerala PCC president K Sudhakaran on Sunday said his grievances will be heard, examined and a resolution will be arrived at as the party wants him to be a part of it.

Speaking to mediapersons in the morning, Sudhakaran said Sudheeran will be requested to withdraw his resignation when he will be met to discuss his grievances.

He said that the veteran leader's concern will be heard, examined and thereafter, the party will try to find a resolution for the same as "we want him to continue as a part of the party".

Sudhakaran, however, refused to clarify what were the reasons behind Sudheeran's resignation, saying it need not be discussed with the media.

He said the issue would be resolved internally by the party and there was no need to discuss the same with the media.

Amidst discussions on the reshuffling of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee, veteran leader and former KPCC chief Sudheeran resigned from the political affairs committee of the state unit, party sources had said on Saturday.

The displeasure over the reshuffle procedures and the working style of the present leadership under new KPCC chief Sudhakaran were said to be the reasons behind his sudden decision, they had claimed.

Sudheeran had handed over the resignation letter to the state leadership on Friday, the sources had added.

Known for his non-corrupt and idealist image, Sudheeran's firm stand on various issues had led to differences between him and many of his party colleagues in the past.

Reacting to the reports of Sudheeran's resignation, senior Congress leader and MLA, P T Thomas said the KPCC chief would intervene into the issue and clear any misunderstanding of the veteran.

Thomas, also the working president of the KPCC, said a major discussion or consultation with regard to the reshuffle of the state unit leadership was yet to be started.

Recently, KPCC former general secretary K P Anil Kumar and its secretary P S Prashanth had resigned from the primary membership of the grand old party over the selection of new DCC presidents.