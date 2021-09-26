Telangana Congress urges Rahul Gandhi to assume AICC president post

Revanth Reddy and Bhatti Vikramarka called on party scores to make a grand success of the Bharat Bandh on September 27. — DC file photo

HYDERABAD: TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy and CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that the state Congress’ political affairs committee (PAC) had unanimously passed a resolution urging party leader Rahul Gandhi to take over as All India Congress Committee (AICC) president.

They were speaking to the media after a prolonged PAC meeting on Saturday night Gandhi Bhavan.

On other issues, they demanded that the state government instal a statue of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi at Dilsukhnagar. If the government did not do so, Congress would will take up the responsibility of installing the statue, they said. They also demanded a statue of Dr B.R. Ambedkar at Panjagutta circle.

Congress leaders said the TRS government was becoming “anti-people.” They said the party would prepare an action plan on the podu lands issue after discussing it with other political parties”, he said.

Revanth Reddy and Bhatti Vikramarka called on party scores to make a grand success of the Bharat Bandh on September 27. AICC secretary G. Chinna Reddy, TPCC senior vice-president Mallu Ravi and others were present.