Nation Politics 26 Sep 2021 Telangana Congress u ...
Nation, Politics

Telangana Congress urges Rahul Gandhi to assume AICC president post

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 26, 2021, 8:57 am IST
Updated Sep 26, 2021, 8:59 am IST
Revanth Reddy and Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka demanded that the state government instal a statue of Rajiv Gandhi at Dilsukhnagar
Revanth Reddy and Bhatti Vikramarka called on party scores to make a grand success of the Bharat Bandh on September 27. — DC file photo
 Revanth Reddy and Bhatti Vikramarka called on party scores to make a grand success of the Bharat Bandh on September 27. — DC file photo

HYDERABAD:  TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy and CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that the state Congress’ political affairs committee (PAC) had unanimously passed a resolution urging party leader Rahul Gandhi to take over as All India Congress Committee (AICC) president.

They were speaking to the media after a prolonged PAC meeting on Saturday night Gandhi Bhavan.

 

On other issues, they demanded that the state government instal a statue of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi at Dilsukhnagar. If the government did not do so, Congress would will take up the responsibility of installing the statue, they said. They also demanded a statue of Dr B.R. Ambedkar at Panjagutta circle.

Congress leaders said the TRS government was becoming “anti-people.” They said the party would prepare an action plan on the podu lands issue after discussing it with other political parties”, he said.

Revanth Reddy and Bhatti Vikramarka called on party scores to make a grand success of the Bharat Bandh on September 27. AICC secretary G. Chinna Reddy, TPCC senior vice-president Mallu Ravi and others were present.

 

...
Tags: rahul gandhi, bharat bandh sept 27
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 26 September 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

A man receives Covishield COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)

India records 28,326 new Covid infections, tally totals to over 3.36 crore

Air Canada is expected to resume its flights from India on September 27, while Air India will be resuming its flights to Canada from September 30. (Photo: AFP/File)

Canada lifts ban on passengers from India, flights to resume from tomorrow

Pocharam Srinivas Reddy pointed out that Telangana government is implementing several welfare schemes for various sections of people in the state. BJP government is present in many states. Has it introduced schemes like those in Telangana, he asked. — DC Image/Puli Sharat Kumar

Farmers in TS living with honour since KCR became CM: Pocharam

YSR Congress MLA Dr. Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy (Image credit: Youtube)

YSRC accuses Telugu Desam of playing cheap politics



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Congress in disarray in UP, Priyanka rallies cancelled

In the last one year, visits of Priyanka Gandhi are very few. (Photo: AFP/File)

Charanjit Singh Channi takes oath as Punjab chief minister

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered oath to the 58-year-old Channi at a ceremony held at the Raj Bhawan. (ANI)

Modi government harmful for employment: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi (PTI/Manvender Vashist)

Under Bommai's leadership, BJP will again form govt in Karnataka: Amit Shah

Amit Shah inaugurated various development projects in Davanagere. (Photo: Twitter@AmitShah)

Bhupendra Patil team wholly new, all Rupani ministers dropped

Newly sworn-in state ministers and former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani after the the state ministerial Cabinet swearing-in ceremony in Gandhinagar, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->