Nation, Politics

Oppn. parties face humiliating defeat in MPP polls

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 26, 2021, 12:35 am IST
Updated Sep 26, 2021, 12:35 am IST
The YSRCP won 621 MPP seats and broke all the previous records as no political party won 97.95 percent seats in the history of the state
YSR Congress Party leaders and activists beating the drums and firing crackers at the central office near Tadeaplli in Guntur District. (Photo:DC)
 YSR Congress Party leaders and activists beating the drums and firing crackers at the central office near Tadeaplli in Guntur District. (Photo:DC)

VIJAYAWADA: Opposition parties Telugu Desam (TD), the Jana Sena, the BJP, the Congress and the Communists could not make any impact in the MPP elections in 13 districts of Andhra Pradesh. The ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRC) showed its dominance by grabbing 621 MPPs out of 634 for which elections were held. Principal Opposition TDP was limited to only 7 MPPs, Jana Sena 1, CPM 1 and independents won four MPPs. The TDP failed to open its account in nine districts in MPP elections, Jana Sena and CPM did not open their accounts in 12 districts and the Congress, the BJP and other parties were washed away in all 13 districts without any seats.

Out of a total of 660 MPP seats, elections were held for 634 MPP seats while elections were postponed for another 13 MPP seats. The YSRCP won 621 MPP seats and broke all the previous records as no political party won 97.95 percent seats in the history of the state. Women got top priority in MPP seats as 397 women elected as MPPs from YSRCP which is 64 percent and the rest of 223 were men with 36 percent seats. The YSRCP gave utmost priority to BC/SC/ST and minorities by giving 67 percent MPPs and the rest of 33 percent MPPs were given to OCs.

 

Interestingly, the saga of “humiliating defeat” continues for the TDP and other Opposition parties in all elections from general elections 2019. The TDP won only two MPPs each in Krishna, East Godavari and West Godavari districts and one MPP in Kadapa district. The TDP showed good performance in Visakhapatnam district in the general elections but it failed to open its account in the MPP election as YSRCP won 35 MPPs and rest of four seats by independents. The humiliating defeat of Opposition parties continued in Srikakulam where all the 36 MPPs were grabbed by YSRCP.

 

Similarly, YSRCP won all 33 MPPs in Vizianagaram, all 52 MPPs in Guntur district, all 53 MPPs in Prakasam, all 44 MPPs in Nellore, all 61 MPPs in Anantapur, all 53 in Kurnool and all 61 MPPs in Chittoor district. The YSRCP won 49 out of total 50 MPPs in Kadapa and the rest - one - was won by the TDP. The coastal districts were regarded as a TDP bastion for decades but things changed now as YSRCP won 55 MPPs out of total 59 in East Godavari and TDP won two seats and each one by Jana Sena and the CPM. Similarly, in West Godavari, the YSRCP won 45 MPPs out of total 47 and the rest of the two by the TDP.

 

Krishna and Guntur districts were “political forts” of the TDP but the YSRCP demolished the forts by grabbing 44 MPPs out of total 46 in Krishna district where the TDP was limited to only two seats. It was a nightmare for the TDP, the BJP, the Jana Sena, the Congress and the Communist parties in Guntur district as they were washed away in the YSRCP storm of winning all 52 MPPs.

Senior political analysts say that usually Opposition parties win considerable seats in the local body elections due to contesting of local leaders who have influence in their areas but the tradition was totally changed this time creating a new history. They opined that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy got people’s trust by implementing all welfare schemes immediately after coming into power and continued them in the Corona crisis which got accolades in the elections.

 

YSRCP state general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said the people did not care about the false allegations made by TDP leaders and indeed put their faith in Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy due to the welfare and development-aimed governance.

Tags: ysrc chief y.s. jagan mohan reddy, ap mptc zptc elections, jagan mohan reddy
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


