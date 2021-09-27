Nation Politics 26 Sep 2021 Harish promises good ...
Nation, Politics

Harish promises goodies for Huzurabad people

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 27, 2021, 12:56 am IST
Updated Sep 27, 2021, 12:56 am IST
The finance minister underlined that the state government had allotted 4,000 double bedroom houses to Huzurabad constituency
Addressing a Rajaka Atmeeya Sammelanam in Huzurabad on Sunday, Harish Rao pointed out that in his 18 years of political career, Rajendar has not given even a cent of land to people of Rajaka community. (DC File Image)
 Addressing a Rajaka Atmeeya Sammelanam in Huzurabad on Sunday, Harish Rao pointed out that in his 18 years of political career, Rajendar has not given even a cent of land to people of Rajaka community. (DC File Image)

Karimnagar: Finance minister T. Harish Rao maintained that there is nothing former minister Etala Rajendar, who has joined the BJP, will do for Huzurabad in Karimnagar district, as he had not done anything for the constituency despite being a minister in the TRS government.

Addressing a Rajaka Atmeeya Sammelanam in Huzurabad on Sunday, Harish Rao pointed out that in his 18 years of political career, Rajendar has not given even a cent of land to people of Rajaka community. But the state government, under the leadership of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, had allotted Rs 250 crore for people of Rajaka community in the budget.

 

The finance minister underlined that the state government had allotted 4,000 double bedroom houses to Huzurabad constituency. Despite being a minister, Rajendar did not allot even a single house to any beneficiary. Then, how will he benefit people if they vote for him; now that he is in opposition BJP,” he asked.
“It is my responsibility that 5,000 double bedroom houses are constructed and distributed to beneficiaries after completion of Huzurabad byelections,” Harish Rao declared at the gathering. He pointed out that already, three acres of land has been allotted to Rajaka community in Hyderabad, in addition to Rs 5 crore being sanctioned for the community.

 

The finance minister announced that if TRS candidate Gellu Srinivas Yadav wins Huzurabad bypolls, state government will construct Chakali Ilamma buildings at the headquarters of all five mandals in Huzurabad constituency.

He maintained that the BJP, instead of inviting Union ministers for campaigning in Huzurabad, must first tell people what it is going to do for people of the constituency. “People must choose between BJP, which is imposing taxes on people throughout the country, or TRS, which is already working for the benefit of people in Telangana,” he said.

 

BC welfare minister Gangula Kamalakar, MLA Rasamayee Balakishan, MLC Basawaraju Saraiah, SC Corporation chairman Banda Srinivas, BC Corporation chairman V. Krishna Mohan, TRS candidate Srinivas Yadav and Padi Koushik Reddy were among those present at the meeting.

...
Tags: finance minister t harish rao
Location: India, Telangana, Karimnagar


Latest From Nation

The BJP state president wrote an open letter to the Chief Minister here on Sunday, seeking a better deal to the BC communities. (DC Image)

Bandi says KCR ignoring BCs; seeks massive support for them

Citizens can spend quality time walking along the bund, basking in the beauty of serene Bhadrakali Lake with historic Bhadrakali Temple in the backdrop. (Twitter)

Bhadrakali Lakefront in Warangal finally opens

Fishermen returning back to the coast in Visakhapatnam. (DC Image)

Cyclone Gulab: 1,358 persons rehabilitated in Srikakulam, Modi assures help to Jagan

The Atmakur police said a case was registered against the tahsildar and the other two under Section 420. Representational Image. (DC File Image)

Cheating case against tahsildar for illegal transfer of lands



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Charanjit Singh Channi takes oath as Punjab chief minister

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered oath to the 58-year-old Channi at a ceremony held at the Raj Bhawan. (ANI)

Modi government harmful for employment: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi (PTI/Manvender Vashist)

Under Bommai's leadership, BJP will again form govt in Karnataka: Amit Shah

Amit Shah inaugurated various development projects in Davanagere. (Photo: Twitter@AmitShah)

Bhupendra Patil team wholly new, all Rupani ministers dropped

Newly sworn-in state ministers and former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani after the the state ministerial Cabinet swearing-in ceremony in Gandhinagar, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. (PTI Photo)

BJP threatens EC of taking legal steps seeking stay on Bhowanipore bypolls

Trinamul Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee (PTI file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->