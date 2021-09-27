Harish promises goodies for Huzurabad people

Addressing a Rajaka Atmeeya Sammelanam in Huzurabad on Sunday, Harish Rao pointed out that in his 18 years of political career, Rajendar has not given even a cent of land to people of Rajaka community. (DC File Image)

Karimnagar: Finance minister T. Harish Rao maintained that there is nothing former minister Etala Rajendar, who has joined the BJP, will do for Huzurabad in Karimnagar district, as he had not done anything for the constituency despite being a minister in the TRS government.

Addressing a Rajaka Atmeeya Sammelanam in Huzurabad on Sunday, Harish Rao pointed out that in his 18 years of political career, Rajendar has not given even a cent of land to people of Rajaka community. But the state government, under the leadership of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, had allotted Rs 250 crore for people of Rajaka community in the budget.

The finance minister underlined that the state government had allotted 4,000 double bedroom houses to Huzurabad constituency. Despite being a minister, Rajendar did not allot even a single house to any beneficiary. Then, how will he benefit people if they vote for him; now that he is in opposition BJP,” he asked.

“It is my responsibility that 5,000 double bedroom houses are constructed and distributed to beneficiaries after completion of Huzurabad byelections,” Harish Rao declared at the gathering. He pointed out that already, three acres of land has been allotted to Rajaka community in Hyderabad, in addition to Rs 5 crore being sanctioned for the community.

The finance minister announced that if TRS candidate Gellu Srinivas Yadav wins Huzurabad bypolls, state government will construct Chakali Ilamma buildings at the headquarters of all five mandals in Huzurabad constituency.

He maintained that the BJP, instead of inviting Union ministers for campaigning in Huzurabad, must first tell people what it is going to do for people of the constituency. “People must choose between BJP, which is imposing taxes on people throughout the country, or TRS, which is already working for the benefit of people in Telangana,” he said.

BC welfare minister Gangula Kamalakar, MLA Rasamayee Balakishan, MLC Basawaraju Saraiah, SC Corporation chairman Banda Srinivas, BC Corporation chairman V. Krishna Mohan, TRS candidate Srinivas Yadav and Padi Koushik Reddy were among those present at the meeting.