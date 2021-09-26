Nation Politics 26 Sep 2021 EC removes TRS &lsqu ...
Nation, Politics

EC removes TRS ‘car’ phonies from free symbol list

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 26, 2021, 12:42 am IST
Updated Sep 26, 2021, 12:42 am IST
EC has removed autorickshaw, truck, hat and iron box from the list of 'free symbols' in Telangana state
The TRS had earlier submitted a representation to the EC not to allot autorickshaw, truck, iron box symbols to 'independents' or small political parties, arguing that these symbols resemble TRS' 'car' symbol and causing confusion among voters. (Photo: PTI)
 The TRS had earlier submitted a representation to the EC not to allot autorickshaw, truck, iron box symbols to 'independents' or small political parties, arguing that these symbols resemble TRS' 'car' symbol and causing confusion among voters. (Photo: PTI)

HYDERABAD: The Election Commission (EC) has removed autorickshaw, truck, hat and iron box from the list of 'free symbols' in Telangana state. The EC issued a gazette notification to this effect on Saturday.

The TRS had earlier submitted a representation to the EC not to allot autorickshaw, truck, iron box symbols to 'independents' or small political parties, arguing that these symbols resemble TRS' 'car' symbol and causing confusion among voters due to which it lost a few seats in the 2018 Assembly polls as well as Dubbak Assembly seat in the bypoll in November 2020.

 

In the 2018 Assembly polls, the EC allotted truck symbol to Samajwadi Forward Bloc candidates. These candidates secured thousands of votes in a few constituencies and in some cases more than major political parties, the BJP, the CPI, the CPM and the TD etc.

The TRS claimed that their victory margin in several constituencies came down and also their candidates faced defeat in a few seats as voters, especially uneducated and senior citizens with eyesight problems, got confused with the truck symbol with car and voted for Samajwadi candidates.

 

In Dubbak bypoll, Bandaru Nagaraju, an independent candidate who was allotted a "rolling pin with board" symbol, polled 3,570 votes. He was also polled 60 ballot votes. The TRS claimed that this symbol had a striking resemblance to the car symbol on EVMs and ballot papers due to which it lost the seat to the BJP by a slender margin of 1,431 votes.

The Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC) has also removed these symbols from the 'free symbols' list in the elections held for municipalities and municipal corporations between 2019 and 2021.

 

...
Tags: election commission (ec), dubbak assembly by-election
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

In 2020 alone, Rs 500 per day from one person totals to Rs 1,56,500 in the whole year, excluding Sundays. — Representational image/DC

Police continue to collect ‘mamool’ even when vendors are hit by Covid crisis

Vivek said that one farmer had committed suicide on Friday unable to bear the losses of Rs 4 lakh due to the backwaters. He urged the governor to inquire into the plight of farmers and initiate steps for compensation to the victims. — DC Image

BJP urges Governor to save farmers from backwater perils

The vendors said that during the Ganesha idol immersion, they made good income which was taken away by the local police and owners of the carts. — Representational image/DC

Hawkers, vendors complain of exploitation at Hussainsagar

Field officials have been asked to estimate the amount of water required for cultivation, apart from types of urea, DAP, compound fertilisers, murate of potash (MOP) and single super phosphate (SSP). All these details are to be collected RBK-wise than pro-rata basis. — Representaional image/DC

Agriculture officers readying detailed Rabi crop plan



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Punjab cabinet expansion tomorrow, says CM Channi; new faces likely to be inducted

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi. (Photo: Facebook)

Cong social media department passes resolution to make Rahul Gandhi party president

Rahul Gandhi attended the social media department meeting and urged party workers to continue their fight against the ruling dispensation with humility, truth and love. (PTI)

Opposition plan to jointly fight BJP lies in tatters

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during a breakfast meeting of opposition leaders, at the Constitution Club in New Delhi, August 3, 2021. (PTI file photo)

Will BJP welcome Capt Amarinder Singh with minimum support price deal?

Amarinder Singh. (Twitter)

Three CMs of BJP-ruled states resign in less than three months

BJP leaders Vijay Rupani, BS Yediyurappa and Tirath Singh Rawat (from left to right). (ANI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->