Nation Politics 26 Sep 2019 Rajya Sabha bypolls ...
Nation, Politics

Rajya Sabha bypolls on Oct 16 to fill vacant seats of Jaitley, Jethmalani

DECCAN CHRONICLE | Edited by : KIRTI DUBEY
Published Sep 26, 2019, 5:16 pm IST
Updated Sep 26, 2019, 5:25 pm IST
The Election Commission said the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is October 9.
The term of Jethmalani, who was elected from Bihar as an RJD representative, was valid till July 7, 2022. (Photo: PTI)
 The term of Jethmalani, who was elected from Bihar as an RJD representative, was valid till July 7, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Election Commission of India on Thursday announced October 16 as the bypoll date to fill two vacant seats of Rajya Sabha.

The seat fell vacant, after the death of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and senior Supreme Court lawyer and former Union Minister Ram Jethmalani.

 

While Jaitley (BJP) represented Uttar Pradesh, Jethmalani (RJD) represented Bihar in the Upper House.

Counting of votes will take place on October 16.

The poll panel in a notification said: "There are two casual vacancies each from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar following the deaths of Jaitley on August 24 and Jethmalani on September 9, as reported by IANS.

The EC said that the notification for the bypolls of the two seats will be issued on September 27, while the last date for filing nominations is October 4. Scrutiny of the nomination papers will take place on October 5, as reported by IANS.

The Election Commission said the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is October 9.

Jaitley passed away last month. His term was valid till April 2, 2024.

The term of Jethmalani, who was elected from Bihar as an RJD representative, was valid till July 7, 2022.

Bihar has 243 MLAs while Uttar Pradesh has 404.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: election commission of india, arun jaitley, ram jethmalani, rajya sabha bypolls
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

A few days ago, the villagers conducted a Panchayat on the issue and the family members of the 10-year old girl had branded Jayaram as a witch, Sub-Inspector of Police L Himagiri said. (Photo: Representational)

Tribal man burnt alive on suspicion of witchcraft in AP, investigation underway

The development came after protests from PMC Bank customers in past two days following the RBI's move to allow the co-operative bank's customers to withdraw only a sum of Rs 1,000 from their accounts over the next six months. (Photo: File)

RBI raises withdrawal limit for PMC bank customers to Rs 10,000

AAP leader Sanjay Singh. (Photo: PTI)

Delhi: AAP appoints Sanjay Singh in-charge for upcoming polls

These seats were vacated after the disqualification of the rebel Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) MLAs following their resignation from their respective parties. (Photo: File)

EC delays polls to 15 K'taka seats till SC decides on disqualified MLAs



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Another royal wedding! Princess Beatrice engaged

Princess Eugenie clicked these pictures of the happy couple. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale all deals and offers

Prime members can grab great deals first with exclusive early access starting 12 noon on September 28.
 

Women more frequent gamers than men, reveals study

According to the women, their gaming tendencies stemmed from several factors like peers, friends, spouses, and even social media advertisements. (Photo: alistdaily / Representational Image)
 

Malaika Arora's sultry red carpet look made beau Arjun Kapoor set internet on fire

Malaika Arora. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Skoda Kodiaq Scout to launch on September 30

The Kodiaq Scout will share its feature list with the SUV’s base-spec Style variant.
 

How easy is it to start a start-up?

Most of the new and young entrepreneurs don’t know about the right methodologies, when it comes to current policies on setting up a start-up.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Delhi: AAP appoints Sanjay Singh in-charge for upcoming polls

AAP leader Sanjay Singh. (Photo: PTI)

'Nothing but political vendetta', says Karti after meeting father at Tihar

Adding further, Karti stated that such events were creating a very toxic and negative atmosphere for the polity of the country. (Photo: ANI)

BJP protests outside Kejriwal's residence over his NRC dig at Tiwari

More details awaited. (Photo: ANI)

It's unfair, hope court does justice: Cong leaders after visiting Shivakumar at Tihar

The ED had in September last year registered the money laundering case against Shivakumar and a few others. (Photo: File)

CPI(M) refutes reports of DMK's funding to left parties, terms it 'concocted'

The press release further stated that all the donations and funds received during the period of the Lok Sabha elections have been reflected in the statement of election accounts which is submitted to the Election Commission of India. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham