Nation Politics 26 Sep 2019 Pandering to vote-ba ...
Nation, Politics

Pandering to vote-bank interests: India slams UK's Labour Party on Kashmir resolution

PTI
Published Sep 26, 2019, 10:00 am IST
Updated Sep 26, 2019, 10:01 am IST
India maintains that the Kashmir issue is a bilateral one and no third party has any role in it.
India on Wednesday slammed the UK's Labour Party after it passed a resolution calling for international intervention on the Kashmir issue. (Photo: File)
 India on Wednesday slammed the UK's Labour Party after it passed a resolution calling for international intervention on the Kashmir issue. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: India on Wednesday slammed the UK's Labour Party after it passed a resolution calling for international intervention on the Kashmir issue.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar described the Labour Party's move an attempt at "pandering to vote-bank interests".

 

There is no question of engaging with the Labour Party or its representatives on this issue, he said.

The UK's opposition Labour Party on Wednesday passed an emergency motion on Kashmir calling for party leader Jeremy Corbyn to seek international observers to "enter" the region and demand the right of self-determination for its people.

"Government has noted certain developments at the Labour Party Conference on September 25 pertaining to the Indian State of Jammu and Kashmir. We regret the uninformed and unfounded positions taken at this event," Raveesh Kumar said.

"Clearly, this is an attempt at pandering to vote-bank interests. There is no question of engaging with the Labour Party or its representatives on this issue," he added.

In contrast with the British government's official stand of Kashmir being a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan, the opposition resolution tabled at the Labour Party's annual party conference in Brighton calls for intervention by Jeremy Corbyn to ensure someone from the party is represented to attend the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) on the issue.

The resolution also calls for Corbyn to meet the high commissioners of both India and Pakistan to ensure there is "mediation" and restoration of peace and normality to prevent a potential nuclear conflict.

India maintains that the Kashmir issue is a bilateral one and no third party has any role in it.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: mea, raveesh kumar, indian government, uk, jammu and kashmir
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday sought to dispel the perception that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) case against NCP president Sharad Pawar was politically motivated as it was registered in the run-up to the next month's assembly polls. (Photo: File)

Not harbouring revenge politics against Pawar: Devendra Fadnavis

School and colleges will remain shut in five Tehsils as death toll due to floods following heavy rains mounted to seven in Pune on Thursday. (Photo: ANI)

7 died as heavy rains lashes Pune; school, colleges to remain shut

Boman Kohinoor was the star of a social media campaign in 2016 when his dream came true. He met Prince William and his wife Kate during their week-long trip to India and Bhutan. (Photo: Screengrab)

Boman Rashid Kohinoor: The old man of Britannia & Co passes away at 97

Amid reports of drones being used to drop weapons from across the border, a top Army commander on Wednesday said Indian armed forces are capable of identifying such devices and any military drone venturing towards Indian side from Pakistan will be

'Will shoot down drones from Pak': Army Commander after weapons dropped in Punjab



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

MS Dhoni beats Kohli, stands behind PM Modi in India's most admired list; reports

Mahendra Singh Dhoni acquired an admiration score of 8.58 per cent, while PM Modi acquired an admiration score of 15.66 per cent. (Photo: AFP)
 

WATCH: Elephant enters into Army storeroom, old video goes viral

As seen in the video, it seems that the elephant is looking for something inside the storeroom. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Kerala tourism ranks fourth globally in registering social media presence

When compared with the portals of other tourism departments in the country, Kerala retains its number one position by a huge margin. (Photo: Representational image)
 

Beijing's starfish-shaped Daxing airport opened By Xi Jinping

The third-largest Chinese airline, Air China, is expected to keep flying the bulk of its flights from Beijing Capital International Airport. (Photo: AFP)
 

Sunny Leone to feature in 'Kamasutra'? find out

Sunny Leone.
 

Joaquin Phoenix defends 'Joker' as families of shooting victims voice concern

Joaquin Phoenix as Joker.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

'Will shoot down drones from Pak': Army Commander after weapons dropped in Punjab

Amid reports of drones being used to drop weapons from across the border, a top Army commander on Wednesday said Indian armed forces are capable of identifying such devices and any military drone venturing towards Indian side from Pakistan will be

Our security forces fully prepared: Rajnath singh

Rajnath Singh.

Transfer RK Nagar poll case to CBI, urges MK Stalin

MK Stalin.

8 cases booked for violating poster rules: Satyabrata Sahoo

Satyabrata Sahoo.

Nanguneri: AIADMK seniors ignored in ticket selection

Kanimozhi Karunanidhi.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham