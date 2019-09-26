Nation Politics 26 Sep 2019 ‘Father of Ind ...
Nation, Politics

‘Father of India’ divides country

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ATHER MOIN
Published Sep 26, 2019, 12:45 am IST
Updated Sep 26, 2019, 12:45 am IST
Insult to Gandhiji, legacy of India: Asaduddin Owaisi
Asaduddin Owaisi.
Hyderabad: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi lashed out at US President Donald Trump for calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi the “father of India”, saying Trump had no knowledge of Indian history.

“It’s an insult to the legacy of India,” Owaisi said.

 

“He is ignorant about our freedom struggle. Gandhiji earned the title of ‘father of nation’. He united the nation through his vision of compassion, pluralism and brotherhood. Pandit Nehru and Sardar Patel were giants of Indian politics, even they were never called ‘father of India’. You can’t compare Modi with Gandhiji.”

Owaisi said the US President was playing a double game as he praised both Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan.

On Trump comparing Modi to Elvis Presley, Owaisi said there is a connection because Presley used to gather a huge crowd with his songs and Modi does that with his speeches.

Owaisi expressed dissatisfaction on India being clubbed with Pakistan on Kashmir.

“Why has Modi hyphenated our beloved country with Pakistan?” he asked.

Tags: asaduddin owaisi, donald trump, prime minister narendra modi
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


