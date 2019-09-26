Nation Politics 26 Sep 2019 Don’t repeat 1 ...
Nation, Politics

Don’t repeat 1971 mistake or be prepared for consequences in PoK: Rajnath Singh

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 26, 2019, 11:50 am IST
Updated Sep 26, 2019, 11:50 am IST
Referring to the Balakot airstrikes, he said that India upheld the sovereignty of the neighbouring country.
‘We do not accept its (PoK) existence because Pakistan has forcibly seized it, we do not accept it and so till this date, 24 seats have been left empty in the J&K assembly for PoK,’ he said. (Photo: Twitter | Rajnath Singh)
 ‘We do not accept its (PoK) existence because Pakistan has forcibly seized it, we do not accept it and so till this date, 24 seats have been left empty in the J&K assembly for PoK,’ he said. (Photo: Twitter | Rajnath Singh)

Jaipur: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke at an event in Dhankya on the outskirts of Jaipur on Wednesday and said that if Pakistan didn’t take efforts to end support to terrorism then India would not show restraint. Referring to the Balakot airstrikes, he said that India upheld the sovereignty of the neighbouring country, reported Hindustan Times.

Singh said, “When terrorists sent by Pakistan came into India and killed 40-45 of our CRPF personnel, we had to attack terrorist training camps but we did not attack Pakistan. We razed terror camps in Balakot where they were being given training. We did not even attack Pakistan’s army, we did not challenge Pakistan’s sovereignty, we took so much care.”

 

Warning Islamabad that of consequences if things don’t change, he recalled the 1971 war and the creation of Bangladesh. “Don’t repeat the mistake of 1971 else be prepared for what will happen to PoK,” he said.

“If we accept the existence of Pakistan, it should not be taken for granted that we accept the entity of PoK. We do not accept its existence because Pakistan has forcibly seized it, we do not accept it and so till this date, 24 seats have been left empty in the J&K assembly for PoK,” said Singh.

He was there to attend and speak for a gathering on the occasion of the 103rd birth anniversary of BJP ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyay at his memorial in Dhankya.

He also said that by doing away with Article 350 and 35A, BJP had shown that there is on discrepancy in its words and deeds. “We used to mention it in our manifesto. People said they say this again and again, they are cheating the people. We can lose elections but we will not cheat you. We don’t do politics for power but for nation-building,” Singh said.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: rajnath singh, pakistan, jammu and kashmir, pok, article 370
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur


Latest From Nation

A Delhi court on Wednesday directed technology company, Apple, to give location details of expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar on the day 17-year-old girl from Unnao was allegedly raped by him. (Photo: File)

Unnao case: Court directs Apple to disclose Kuldeep's location on day of incident

The government held a meeting on Tuesday and decided to write to the Kerala State Electricity Board and Kerala Water Authority to disconnect power and water supply to the apartments with immediate effect. (Representational Image)

After SC verdict, power, water supply lines to Kerala's Maradu apartments snapped

On Monday, Kejriwal said his government would sell onion through ration shops and mobile vans on a cheaper rate. (Photo: ANI)

Kejriwal wants 'cut money' from consumers buying govt's onion: Tiwari

According to the police, the incident occurred on September 14 as per the complainant. (Photo: ANI)

Odisha: 7 arrested in connection with gang-rape of woman in Kalahandi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

MS Dhoni beats Kohli, stands behind PM Modi in India's most admired list; reports

Mahendra Singh Dhoni acquired an admiration score of 8.58 per cent, while PM Modi acquired an admiration score of 15.66 per cent. (Photo: AFP)
 

These Apple AirPods killers cost just under Rs 5k

As of now, the Mi AirDots Pro 2 is available in only one colour, that is white. The design of the earbuds takes heavy inspiration from the Apple AirPods and even the charging case looks similar.
 

WATCH: Elephant enters into Army storeroom, old video goes viral

As seen in the video, it seems that the elephant is looking for something inside the storeroom. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Kerala tourism ranks fourth globally in registering social media presence

When compared with the portals of other tourism departments in the country, Kerala retains its number one position by a huge margin. (Photo: Representational image)
 

Beijing's starfish-shaped Daxing airport opened By Xi Jinping

The third-largest Chinese airline, Air China, is expected to keep flying the bulk of its flights from Beijing Capital International Airport. (Photo: AFP)
 

Sunny Leone to feature in 'Kamasutra'? find out

Sunny Leone.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Unnao case: Court directs Apple to disclose Kuldeep's location on day of incident

A Delhi court on Wednesday directed technology company, Apple, to give location details of expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar on the day 17-year-old girl from Unnao was allegedly raped by him. (Photo: File)

Kejriwal wants 'cut money' from consumers buying govt's onion: Tiwari

On Monday, Kejriwal said his government would sell onion through ration shops and mobile vans on a cheaper rate. (Photo: ANI)

Not harbouring revenge politics against Pawar: Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday sought to dispel the perception that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) case against NCP president Sharad Pawar was politically motivated as it was registered in the run-up to the next month's assembly polls. (Photo: File)

Pandering to vote-bank interests: India slams UK's Labour Party on Kashmir resolution

India on Wednesday slammed the UK's Labour Party after it passed a resolution calling for international intervention on the Kashmir issue. (Photo: File)

'Will shoot down drones from Pak': Army Commander after weapons dropped in Punjab

Amid reports of drones being used to drop weapons from across the border, a top Army commander on Wednesday said Indian armed forces are capable of identifying such devices and any military drone venturing towards Indian side from Pakistan will be
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham