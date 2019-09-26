Nation Politics 26 Sep 2019 Delhi: AAP appoints ...
Nation, Politics

Delhi: AAP appoints Sanjay Singh in-charge for upcoming polls

PTI
Published Sep 26, 2019, 4:24 pm IST
Updated Sep 26, 2019, 4:24 pm IST
AAP said its volunteers will take the work of the Delhi government in health, education, electricity and water sectors to every household.
AAP leader Sanjay Singh. (Photo: PTI)
 AAP leader Sanjay Singh. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday appointed senior leader Sanjay Singh as its in-charge for the forthcoming assembly elections in Delhi.

The AAP also appointed its national secretary Pankaj Gupta as the campaign director for the polls, at a meet of its Political Affairs Committee chaired by convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

 

In a statement, the AAP said the appointments are a part of its election strategy as dates for the Delhi elections are likely to be announced soon.

"The AAP will contest the Delhi Assembly polls on the basis of the historic performance its elected government, which has changed the face of the national capital and has ensured all-round development," it said.

The party said its volunteers will take the work of the Delhi government in health, education, electricity and water sectors to every household of the city in run-up to the elections.

...
Tags: aap, delhi, elections
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

A few days ago, the villagers conducted a Panchayat on the issue and the family members of the 10-year old girl had branded Jayaram as a witch, Sub-Inspector of Police L Himagiri said. (Photo: Representational)

Tribal man burnt alive on suspicion of witchcraft in AP, investigation underway

The development came after protests from PMC Bank customers in past two days following the RBI's move to allow the co-operative bank's customers to withdraw only a sum of Rs 1,000 from their accounts over the next six months. (Photo: File)

RBI raises withdrawal limit for PMC bank customers to Rs 10,000

These seats were vacated after the disqualification of the rebel Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) MLAs following their resignation from their respective parties. (Photo: File)

EC delays polls to 15 K'taka seats till SC decides on disqualified MLAs

He was arrested and produced in court by the CBI on Wednesday. (Photo: Screengrab)

CBI arrests IPS officer in 2016 Narada sting, first such arrest in scam



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Women more frequent gamers than men, reveals study

According to the women, their gaming tendencies stemmed from several factors like peers, friends, spouses, and even social media advertisements. (Photo: alistdaily / Representational Image)
 

Malaika Arora's sultry red carpet look made beau Arjun Kapoor set internet on fire

Malaika Arora. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Skoda Kodiaq Scout to launch on September 30

The Kodiaq Scout will share its feature list with the SUV’s base-spec Style variant.
 

How easy is it to start a start-up?

Most of the new and young entrepreneurs don’t know about the right methodologies, when it comes to current policies on setting up a start-up.
 

Couple from Mathura set car ablaze, fire shots in air to ‘announce marriage’

The accused, Shubham Choudhary and Anjula Sharma, were reported to have revealed to the police that their intention was to grab eyeballs to announce their marriage. (Photo: AP | Representative)
 

MS Dhoni beats Kohli, stands behind PM Modi in India's most admired list; reports

Mahendra Singh Dhoni acquired an admiration score of 8.58 per cent, while PM Modi acquired an admiration score of 15.66 per cent. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

'Nothing but political vendetta', says Karti after meeting father at Tihar

Adding further, Karti stated that such events were creating a very toxic and negative atmosphere for the polity of the country. (Photo: ANI)

BJP protests outside Kejriwal's residence over his NRC dig at Tiwari

More details awaited. (Photo: ANI)

It's unfair, hope court does justice: Cong leaders after visiting Shivakumar at Tihar

The ED had in September last year registered the money laundering case against Shivakumar and a few others. (Photo: File)

CPI(M) refutes reports of DMK's funding to left parties, terms it 'concocted'

The press release further stated that all the donations and funds received during the period of the Lok Sabha elections have been reflected in the statement of election accounts which is submitted to the Election Commission of India. (Photo: ANI)

Unnao case: Court directs Apple to disclose Kuldeep's location on day of incident

A Delhi court on Wednesday directed technology company, Apple, to give location details of expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar on the day 17-year-old girl from Unnao was allegedly raped by him. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham