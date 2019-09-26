Nation Politics 26 Sep 2019 Congress leaders Ahm ...
Nation, Politics

Congress leaders Ahmed Patel, Anand Sharma meet D K Shivakumar in Tihar jail

PTI
Published Sep 26, 2019, 1:23 pm IST
Updated Sep 26, 2019, 1:48 pm IST
The two leaders were accompanied to the Tihar Jail, where Shivakumar is lodged, by the party's state unit member D K Suresh.
The ED had in September last year registered the money laundering case against Shivakumar and a few others. (Photo: File)
 The ED had in September last year registered the money laundering case against Shivakumar and a few others. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Senior Congress leaders Ahmed Patel and Anand Sharma on Thursday met party leader from Karnataka D K Shivakumar who is currently in the judicial custody in a money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate.

The two leaders were accompanied to the Tihar Jail, where Shivakumar is lodged, by the party's state unit member D K Suresh.

 

''We inquired about his welfare, we strongly feel that what is being done to him is unfair. There is issue of his personal liberty, his health & fundamental rights. We hope the Court does justice,'' Anand Sharma, Congress leader said after meeting DK Shivakumar in Tihar Jail.

A special court on Wednesday dismissed the bail application of Shivakumar.

The ED had in September last year registered the money laundering case against Shivakumar and a few others.

The case was based on a charge sheet filed by the Income Tax (I-T) Department on charges of alleged tax evasion and unaccounted transactions worth crores.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: ahmed patel, anand sharma, d k shivakumar, congress leader
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Adding further, Karti stated that such events were creating a very toxic and negative atmosphere for the polity of the country. (Photo: ANI)

'Nothing but political vendetta', says Karti after meeting father at Tihar

More details awaited. (Photo: ANI)

BJP protests outside Kejriwal's residence over his NRC dig at Tiwari

Addressing the media jointly with his Tamil Nadu counterpart, Vijayan said, “The Parambikulam-Aliyar agreement is 60 years old and we have decided to review it.'(Photo: File)

Kerala, Tamil Nadu agree to review 60-year-old Parambikulam-Aliyar water agreement

The Muslim parties on Thursday took a U-turn on questioning the authorship of the 2003 report of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and apologised to the Supreme Court for wasting it's time in the Ayodhya land dispute case. (Photo: File)

Ayodhya case: Muslim parties apologise in SC for questioning 2003 ASI report



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Malaika Arora's sultry red carpet look made beau Arjun Kapoor to set internet on fire

Malaika Arora. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Skoda Kodiaq Scout to launch on September 30

The Kodiaq Scout will share its feature list with the SUV’s base-spec Style variant.
 

How easy is it to start a start-up?

Most of the new and young entrepreneurs don’t know about the right methodologies, when it comes to current policies on setting up a start-up.
 

Couple from Mathura set car ablaze, fire shots in air to ‘announce marriage’

The accused, Shubham Choudhary and Anjula Sharma, were reported to have revealed to the police that their intention was to grab eyeballs to announce their marriage. (Photo: AP | Representative)
 

MS Dhoni beats Kohli, stands behind PM Modi in India's most admired list; reports

Mahendra Singh Dhoni acquired an admiration score of 8.58 per cent, while PM Modi acquired an admiration score of 15.66 per cent. (Photo: AFP)
 

These Apple AirPods killers cost just under Rs 5k

As of now, the Mi AirDots Pro 2 is available in only one colour, that is white. The design of the earbuds takes heavy inspiration from the Apple AirPods and even the charging case looks similar.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

BJP protests outside Kejriwal's residence over his NRC dig at Tiwari

More details awaited. (Photo: ANI)

Unnao case: Court directs Apple to disclose Kuldeep's location on day of incident

A Delhi court on Wednesday directed technology company, Apple, to give location details of expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar on the day 17-year-old girl from Unnao was allegedly raped by him. (Photo: File)

Don’t repeat 1971 mistake or be prepared for consequences in PoK: Rajnath

‘We do not accept its (PoK) existence because Pakistan has forcibly seized it, we do not accept it and so till this date, 24 seats have been left empty in the J&K assembly for PoK,’ he said. (Photo: Twitter | Rajnath Singh)

Kejriwal wants 'cut money' from consumers buying govt's onion: Tiwari

On Monday, Kejriwal said his government would sell onion through ration shops and mobile vans on a cheaper rate. (Photo: ANI)

Not harbouring revenge politics against Pawar: Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday sought to dispel the perception that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) case against NCP president Sharad Pawar was politically motivated as it was registered in the run-up to the next month's assembly polls. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham