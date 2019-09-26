Nation Politics 26 Sep 2019 Congress leader D K ...
Congress leader D K Shivakumar moves HC seeking bail

PTI
Published Sep 26, 2019, 7:05 pm IST
Updated Sep 26, 2019, 7:05 pm IST
Shivakumar has challenged the trial court's Wednesday order by which his bail plea was dismissed.
Congress leader D K Shivakumar. (Photo: ANI)
Bengaluru: Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar, arrested in a money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate, moved the Delhi High Court on Thursday seeking bail.

The ED had in September last year registered the money laundering case against Shivakumar, Haumanthaiah, an employee at the Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi, and others.

The case was based on a charge sheet (prosecution complaint) filed by the Income Tax Department against them last year before a special court in Bengaluru on charges of alleged tax evasion and 'hawala' transactions worth crores.

The I-T department has accused Shivakumar and his alleged associate S K Sharma of transporting huge amount of unaccounted cash on a regular basis through 'hawala' channels with the help of three other accused.

Tags: d k shivakumar
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


