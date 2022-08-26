  
Nation Politics 26 Aug 2022 Munugode by-election ...
Nation, Politics

Munugode by-election: Cong dumps Palvai Sravanthi’s candidature

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD NIZAMUDDIN
Published Aug 26, 2022, 1:44 am IST
Updated Aug 26, 2022, 2:26 am IST
On Thursday, the process of selecting the candidates continued between TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy (middle), CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka (right) and senior leader Ramreddy Damodar Reddy. — DC File Image
Hyderabad: The name of Palvai Sravanthi, daughter of party veteran Palvai Govardhan Reddy, who was considered as their best bet in Munugode, does not figure in the list of probables, The party leadership on Thursday zeroed in on two aspirants — journalist-turned-politician Palle Ravi and Ch Krishna Reddy.

On Thursday, the process of selecting the candidates continued between TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and senior leader Ramreddy Damodar Reddy. “Palle Ravi and Krishna Reddy were shortlisted from among five contenders,” said a senior party leader, later.

Incidentally, Ravi’s brother Palle Vinod, who is a TJS (Telangana Jana Samithi) leader, is likely to contest the byelection, following the decision taken by Prof. Kodandaram to go it alone.

If Krishna Reddy’s name is finalised, though a favourite of Revanth Reddy, his political experience remains debatable. There is a possibility of his switching loyalties if he loses the elections, as a Congress candidate, the leader said.

...
Tags: palvai shravanthi, munugode bypoll
Location: India, Telangana


