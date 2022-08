NEW DELHI: Congress rebel faction leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday tendered his resignation from all positions in Congress.

Stating he was all posts with a heavy heart, Azad in his resignation letter said the "Congress has lost will and ability under the tutelage of coterie that runs AICC."

He also added that "before starting 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', the Congress leadership should have undertaken 'Congress jodo yatra'.