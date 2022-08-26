CM KCR tells people to chase away 'religious fanatics'

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Thursday urged the people to “chase away religious fanatics” who were dividing society on communal lines to achieve their selfish political interests. He urged people not to tolerate any attempt by the “divisive forces” to create communal tensions and unrest in the state.

Rao asked them whether they wanted a 'pantala Telangana' (state with green fields) or a 'mantala Telangana' (state burning with communal tensions). He cautioned people that Hyderabad would meet the fate of Bengaluru, called the Silicon Valley of India, where the “divisive forces” had divided the people by raking up the hijab and halal issues which led to a major decline in IT jobs.

The CM warned that if people failed to check communal forces, Hyderabad and Telangana would also lose investments and jobs. "Telangana will go back to pre-2014 days if religious madness spreads. Chase away these selfish, insane fanatics," he cautioned.

"As long as I am alive, I won't let Telangana fall prey to such divisive forces. I need your support for this because you are my strength and army," Rao said.

Lashing out at the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rao asked, “Why is the BJP creating such unrest in the state? Why is Modi so insecure despite occupying the country’s highest post?"

Rao was addressing a mammoth public meeting in Kongara Kalan in Ranga Reddy district on Thursday after inaugurating the newly-constructed district integrated collectorate complex costing Rs 60 crore.

In a fiery 30-minute speech, Rao declared that he would play a major role in national politics and in driving away the BJP government at the Centre. It had not only failed to provide basic amenities to the people, but was also promoting politics of hate.

"Telangana has made rapid strides across frontiers in the last eight years as there was communal harmony. Now divisive forces are conspiring to stop such developmental activities. Should we watch helplessly or raise our fists against them? If we allow them to spread any further, there will be regression in the state," the Chief Minister said.

Rao urged people, especially intellectuals and youth, to discuss and debate developments across the country and create awareness among people in this regard.

He announced an additional Rs 10 crore each for the development of all Assembly constituencies in Ranga Reddy, Vikarabad and Medchal Malkajgiri districts.