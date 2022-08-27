Bandi Sanjay resumes Praja Sangram Yatra, minor scuffle midway

WARANGAL: After the High Court granted permission for its resumption, BJP state chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday resumed his Praja Sangram Yatra from Pamunuru of Station Ghanpur in Jangaon district, where the police had stopped it on Tuesday.

Speaking to mediapersons, Sanjay alleged that the BJP was taking out the yatra to learn of the various public issues, the "8th Nizam", a reference to Chief Minsiter K. Chandrashekar Rao, was creating hurdles.

The judgment of the High Court permitting the yatra was a big slap on the face of the Chief Minister, Sanjay said and added that Telangana soil had produced bravehearts who drove the Nizam rulers out of the region. Rao should not forget history, he said.

Even though permission was taken for conducting a meeting in the Arts and Science College ground on August 27 to mark the end of the yatra third phase, the TRS government had prevented the meeting. By this, people could understand how the CM was ruling like a dictator.

Sanjay alleged that only to divert the attention of the people from the involvement of his daughter K. Kavitha in the liquor scam, the Chief Minister invited Munawar Faruqi, stopped his padayatra, placed him under house arrest, created communal disputes and then denied permission for the Hanamkonda meeting.

When padayatra reached Konuru of Jafargadh mandal, a TRS worker who was drunk raised slogans and tried to block Sanjay. BJP tried to stop his sloganeering but police personnel stepped in and caned the activists.

BJP workers alleged that instead of arresting the TRS workers who tried to disturb the padayatra, the police personnel acted like agents of the TRS and lathi-charged BJP workers. However, the padayatra continued later.

Meanwhile, Warangal police commissioner Tarun Joshi, in a statement, stated that as per City Police Act-30, a ban was imposed on conducting public meetings, rallies and gatherings in view of safety of people and for protection of law and order which will be in force from Friday 6 am to August 31 6 am. Stringent actions as per law would be taken against those who violated the act, warned the commissioner.