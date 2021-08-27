KCR move to revive TRS party structure worries MLAs, ministers

Hyderabad: The decision of TRS president and Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao to revive the post of district unit president and committees by next month has raised a debate in ruling party circles, leaving the ministers and party MLAs worried about their future.

Ministers and MLAs have established their political dominance in districts as there was no alternative power centre all these years. Divergent views are being expressed as to why Chandrashekar Rao has chosen to restore these organisational posts and committees all of a sudden when he himself had abolished them in 2018.

Chandrashekar Rao announced his decision to restore organisational structure at the TRS state executive committee meeting at Telangana Bhavan on August 24. Sections in the party feel that the move is aimed to fashion a new leadership in the ruling party ahead of the 2023 Assembly polls.

Some other sections feel this is aimed at checking the personal sway of ministers and MLAs in districts, who are taking party posts and positions for granted and not allowing an alternative leadership to develop in their respective districts.

The CM felt the need to strengthen organizational structure in all districts after the exit of Etala Rajender from the government in May. After Rajendar quit the party and joined the BJP in June, there was no other strong leader for the TRS in Huzurabad constituency, who could match his strength and stature.

Party circles say that Rajendar crushed second-rung leaders and never allowed anyone to emerge as a threat. With this, TRS is forced to depend on leaders from other parties in Huzurabad, like Padi Kaushik Reddy from Congress, L. Ramana from the Telugu Desam and E. Peddi Reddy from the BJP, to take on Rajendar.

The constitution of new committees at this stage will give scope for emergence of new leaders in all districts and constituencies. They would have ample time to establish themselves as leaders in the run-up to the 2023 December assembly polls, which would take place after 27 months from now.

They say that, in future, if the party leadership does not re-allot tickets to non-performing ministers or sitting MLAs for the 2023 assembly polls or if some of them defect to other parties for any political reason, as Rajendar did, the new leadership can still keep the party in good form.