Four units distributed to beneficiaries under Dalit bandhu

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 27, 2021, 12:13 am IST
Updated Aug 27, 2021, 12:13 am IST
Minister Koppula Eshwar and Gangula Kamalakar distribute units to beneficiaries under the Dalit Bandhu scheme here at the collectorate premises in Karimnagar on Thursday. — DC
Karimnagar: Four beneficiaries received vehicles of their choice under Dalit Bandhu, marking the beginning of the implementation of the scheme on Thursday.

Yendipoina Suguna and Mogili received a trolley, Dasarapu Swarupa and Rajaiah and Elukapally Komuramma and Kanakaiah received a tractor each and Rachapally Shankar and Maruthi a car at a function at the collectorate here on Thursday.

 

Mogili, speaking to Deccan Chronicle, said that he wished to start a supermarket in Jammikunta town. After learning that there are around 200 gorcers in the town and that it would cost more than Rs 20 lakh to set up a supermarket, he withdrew his decision.

Mogili said that the collector advised him to purchase a trolley which he could use to transport vegetables, cement and other commodities and can earn money daily. “So I decided to take the trolley,” he said.

“The Dalit Bandhu scheme introduced by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao has brought light into the lives of all Dalit families. I felt very happy when my name was selected and my happiness doubled when I received a cheque from the hands of KCR, and my trolley from the hands of ministers.” Mogili said.

 

Rajaiah said that he had never expected that his life would change like this. “I am a farm labourer and do not have any agricultural land. I am going to use the tractor for transporting grass, food grains and other agriculture products, as there is a demand for such vehicles in the surrounding villages,” he said.

He said that he had received the cheque from the Chief Minister 10 days ago, and received the tractor on Thursday. “It is a very big day in my life and I will never forget KCR sir until my last breath. My family, friends and all my relatives are happy for me,” Rajaiah said with a smile on his face.

 

Welfare minister Koppula Eshwar and Backward Classes minister Gangula Kamalakar distributed the vehicles to the beneficiaries.

Minister Eshwar said that government under the leadership of Chandrasekhar Rao was committed to the welfare of the Dalit people. The Dalit employed as a driver by someone else now owns a vehicle and that is the greatness of the Dalit Bandhu scheme, he said.

In the first phase, the Chief Minister had handed over the Dalit Bandhu cheques to 15 beneficiaries. Kamalakar said that Chandrashekar Rao was fulfilling the dreams and aspirations of Dr B.R. Ambedkar by implementing a scheme like no other in any state.

 

After Independence, no government had thought about the welfare of the Dalits like the TRS government, he said. “We can see confidence and courage on the faces of the beneficiaries after getting their units under the Dalit Bandhu scheme, he said.

Collector R.V. Karnan, Mayor Y. Sunil Rao, deputy commissioner, transport, M. Chandrasekhar, Suresh, executive director of SC Corporation, were among present.

Tags: dalit bandhu, chief minister k. chandrashekar rao, koppula eshwar, bc welfare minister gangula kamalakar
Location: India, Telangana, Karimnagar


