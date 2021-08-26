Nation Politics 26 Aug 2021 Congress to fight 20 ...
Nation, Politics

Congress to fight 2022 polls in Punjab under Amarinder

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 26, 2021, 7:28 am IST
Updated Aug 26, 2021, 7:28 am IST
The announcement came after four party ministers and three MLAs, who arrived in Dehradun, met Harish Rawat
 Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (PTI file photo)

New Delhi: Congress on Wednesday came out in support of Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh amidst the rebellion brewing in the Congress state unit. AICC in-charge of Punjab Harish Rawat on Wednesday said that Punjab Assembly elections in 2022 will be fought under Captain Amarinder Singh’s leadership amid demands of his removal. The announcement came after four party ministers and three MLAs, who arrived in Dehradun, met Harish Rawat.

The recent trouble began when the Chief Minister chastised the advisors of state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu who had spoken on sensitive national issues like Kashmir and Pakistan. Instead of controlling his advisors the state unit chief attacked the government over sugarcane prices. Immediately after this a rebellion started against the Chief Minister.

 

The four ministers, known detractor of the CM, who met Harish Rawat are Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Charanjit Singh Channi.

Harish Rawat said “they are concerned with the Congress’ prospect in next year’s election. They want to go with a roadmap for next year. It is important to fight jointly. They have some grievances and apprehensions related to the Punjab administration. But they have full faith in Congress leadership. I assured them to speak to the people concerned and, if required, they will take help from Congress’ senior leadership.”

 

Harish Rawat dismissed infighting in the Punjab Congress and said, “There is no threat to the party, no threat to state government or the party prospect”.

Insiders claim that Rawat politely made clear to them that they were most welcome to meet him but the next election will be fought under the leadership of  Captain Amarinder Singh.

Meanwhile, another delegation comprising Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary in-charge Pargat Singh has already reached Delhi and is trying to meet AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal.

 

Sidhu was appointed the state unit chief against the wishes of the Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. He had met Congress President Sonia Gandhi against open outbursts of Sidhu against his own government and asserted that this will further deteriorate the relations between the party and the government. The present imbroglio will only damage the position of the party in the upcoming polls.

Tags: amarindar singh, punjab congress, aicc punjab in-charge harish rawat, punjab elections
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


