155th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

3,239,096

47,452

Recovered

2,468,688

43,164

Deaths

59,645

765

Maharashtra70382351479022794 Tamil Nadu3913033324546721 Andhra Pradesh3716392782473460 Karnataka2918262044394958 Uttar Pradesh1923821401072987 Delhi1640711477434330 West Bengal1418371112922851 Bihar124827104531644 Telangana11168885223780 Assam9262073091252 Gujarat87846703502908 Odisha8423156925481 Rajasthan7265056794973 Kerala5950438853235 Haryana5546045405613 Madhya Pradesh54421412311246 Punjab43284283571129 Jammu and Kashmir3377625594638 Jharkhand3111821025335 Chhatisgarh2205413424206 Uttarakhand1552910912207 Goa1413810909148 Puducherry108596942164 Tripura8917634173 Manipur5362371322 Himachal Pradesh3714358428 Nagaland371423968 Arunachal Pradesh331224275 Chandigarh3035164637 Meghalaya19767898 Sikkim14469343 Mizoram9534610
Nation Politics 26 Aug 2020 We are not dissenter ...
Nation, Politics

We are not dissenters, want party revival: Congress netas

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 26, 2020, 12:39 pm IST
Updated Aug 26, 2020, 12:41 pm IST
Moily said that the letter’s intention was to prepare the party for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and Assembly and local elections
Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala with party leader KC Venugopal at a press conference in Delhi after the CWC meeting. — PTI photo
 Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala with party leader KC Venugopal at a press conference in Delhi after the CWC meeting. — PTI photo

A day after the stormy CWC meeting failed to address their grievances, many of the 23 Congress leaders who had sought changes in the party structure said Tuesday they were not “dissenters” but wanted the party’s revival. Most also wanted Sonia Gandhi to remain party president.

Among the first to speak was Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal, who in a cryptic tweet said: “It’s not about a post. It’s about my country which matters most”.

 

In similar vein, lawyer Vivek Tankha said the letter was not a challenge to the leadership, but a parchment to strengthen the party.

Tagging Tankha’s tweet, Rajya Sabha MP Anand Sharma said: “The letter was with the best interest of the party in our hearts and conveying our shared concerns over the present environment in the country and sustained assault on the foundational values of the Constitution.”

Mukul Wasnik, a frontrunner for the Congress president’s post last year, said those who saw the letter as an “offence” would soon realise the issues are worth consideration.

 

M. Veerappa Moily said it was an “admitted fact” that the party was not in a position to take forward “the Congress philosophy and protect democracy”. He added that the letter’s intention was to prepare the party for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and Assembly and local elections.

...
Tags: congress working committee, m veerappa moily
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI Photo)

Amid fresh rise in coronavirus cases, Delhi CM Kejriwal announces slew of measures

Representational image. (AFP)

Gujarat tops Export Preparedness Index 2020, Maharashtra ranks second

Representational image

Shady deals, transactions linked to Chinese firms being probed in gamers' suicide

Delhi high court (ANI photo)

HC declines to entertain PIL against transfer of Rs 15cr to PM CARES fund by ICAI



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Udayanidhi Stalin draws flak for uploading Vinayagar photo

Udayanidhi Stalin

BJP's key strategist says he won't contest Assam election

Himanta Biswa Sarma, the BJP's go-to man for politics in the Northeast. (File photo)

Either Sonia or Rahul for Congress president: APCC

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi (PTI)

BJP strength increasing under Scindia leadership: Shivraj Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (ANI photo)

Jitan Ram Manjhi calls Lalu anti-Dalit as HAM looks set to join NDA in Bihar

File image of former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham