Siddaramaiah saw JD(S) as his Enemy No 1: H D Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru: The knives are out signalling an end to the JD(S)-Congress coalition with former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy squarely blaming Congress legislature party leader Siddaramaiah for the fall of his government a month ago.

Mr Kumaraswamy said that for Siddaramaiah, the JD(S) was the primary enemy, even before BJP adding that the former CM was never happy with the formation of a government under him. The Congress, especially Siddaramaiah sought to undermine his position throughout his tenure. There were attempts to destroy his morale by getting Siddaramaiah loyalists to make statements that they wanted Siddaramaiah back as CM, Kumaraswamy said.

In Mysuru, reacting to Kumaraswamy’s statement, Siddaramaiah said, “Yes, Kumaraswamy never treated me a friend or confidant, but instead considered me as an enemy and that led to all the problems.” The former CM also reacted to Kumaraswamy's statement that he served only as a ‘clerk’ during his tenure as CM, and quipped, “Only those who do not know about administration can think so.”

