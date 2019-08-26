Nation Politics 26 Aug 2019 Siddaramaiah saw JD( ...
Siddaramaiah saw JD(S) as his Enemy No 1: H D Kumaraswamy

The Congress, especially Siddaramaiah sought to undermine his position throughout his tenure.
Former chief ministers H.D. Kumaraswamy and Siddaramaiah in happier times
 Former chief ministers H.D. Kumaraswamy and Siddaramaiah in happier times

Bengaluru: The knives are out signalling an end to the JD(S)-Congress coalition with former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy squarely blaming Congress legislature party leader Siddaramaiah for the fall of his government a month ago.

Mr Kumaraswamy  said that for Siddaramaiah, the JD(S) was the primary enemy, even before BJP  adding that the former CM was never happy with the formation of a government under him. The Congress, especially Siddaramaiah sought to undermine his position throughout his tenure. There were attempts to destroy his morale by getting  Siddaramaiah loyalists to make statements that they wanted Siddaramaiah back as CM, Kumaraswamy said.

 

In Mysuru, reacting to  Kumaraswamy’s  statement, Siddaramaiah said,  “Yes, Kumaraswamy never treated me a friend or confidant, but instead considered me as an enemy and that led to all the problems.” The former CM also reacted to Kumaraswamy's statement that he served only as a ‘clerk’ during his tenure as CM, and quipped, “Only those who do not know about administration can think so.”     

After  former Prime Minister Mr H.D. Deve Gowda, former Chief Minister Mr H.D. Kumaraswamy came down heavily on his predecessor Mr Siddaramaiah blaming him for the collapse of the coalition government.

Mr Kumaraswamy  said that for Mr Siddaramaiah, the JD(S) was the primary enemy, even before the BJP  adding that the former CM was never happy with the formation of a government under him.

Mr Kumaraswamy said that the Congress, especially Mr Siddaramaiah sought to undermine his position throughout the tenure of the government. At every step, it was made known to him that Mr Siddaramaiah believed Mr Kumaraswamy was not good for the Congress. There were attempts to destroy his morale by getting  Siddaramaiah loyalists to make statements that they wanted Mr Siddaramaiah back as Chief Minister , Mr Kumaraswamy said.

Even during dissident activities, they(dissidents)  kept saying that they would come back to the party fold if Mr Siddaramaiah was made chief minister. That exposed the entire truth and he (Mr Siddaramaiah) should have controlled them and kept them under check. He did not do that,  Kumaraswamy claimed.

Mr Siddaramaiah also saw an opportunity in the BJP forming the government, claimed Mr Kumaraswamy. If  Yediyurappa failed to run his government effectively and if it fell, as opposition leader, Mr Siddaramaiah would have another opportunity to reach for the chief minister's chair, Mr Kumaraswamy added.

...
