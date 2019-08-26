Several cows electrocuted, BJP MP leader threatens to attack electricity board office

‘It was your task to supervise it. We want you to give compensation to the owners of the cows, otherwise, we will launch a protest and pelt stones at the building of the electricity board,’ BJP leader Gopal Bhargava said. (Photo: ANI)

Sagar: BJP leader Gopal Bhargava on Sunday allegedly threatened to attack electricity board building hereafter a herd of cows got electrocuted in Sagar district's Kadta village.

Bhargava seeking compensation for owners of the cattle warned the electricity board of severe protest.

In a video accessed by ANI, Bhargava, a legislator from Rehli Assembly constituency, can be seen intimidating the officials over the phone for not taking the responsibility for the incident.

"It was your task to supervise it. We want you to give compensation to the owners of the cows, otherwise, we will launch a protest and pelt stones at the building of the electricity board," he said.

According to the sources, the animals allegedly died while grazing in a forest area. The herd stepped on the live wire, which had snapped from the electricity board.