Team of Minority Affairs ministry to visit J&K, will explore underdeveloped areas

ANI
Published Aug 26, 2019, 2:15 pm IST
Updated Aug 26, 2019, 2:20 pm IST
The team will be led by Secretary of the ministry, Shailesh.
'The delegation will explore areas where development has not reached,' Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: A high-level team of Ministry of Minority Affairs including four-five members will visit Kashmir on August 27-28 to explore the development possibilities in the area.

"A high-level team of the Ministry, including Secretary, will visit Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. The team will be in Srinagar on August 27-28, from there the team will also visit Kargil, Leh and Jammu. It will explore areas where development has not reached," Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said.

"Development possibilities like school, colleges, hospital, job etc will be reviewed," Naqvi added.

Not just Ministry of Minority Affairs, other ministries will also ensure development in the region, Naqvi stated.

"Earlier also scholarships were given by our ministry on a large scale but never reached to the people, may be previous the system was not interested in this," Naqvi said.

"Not only our ministry, other ministers will also ensure development in the recently announced UTs and fill the gap of development," he added.

