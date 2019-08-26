BJP is ‘Reddy’ to open up

MLC and BJP senior leader N. Ramachander Rao said, “Leaders from major communities of many political parties are likely to join the BJP which will result in strengthening the party in Telangana state. 2023 is not that far for the BJP.”

Hyderabad: Acknowledging the fact that the BJP lacks leaders from the powerful Reddy community in the state, the BJP high command has asked its TS unit to cast the net for leaders of the community from other political parties.

Sources said that by appointing Secundera-bad MP G. Kishan Reddy as Union minister of state for home, the BJP has already sent a signal to the community. According to BJP leaders, many leaders are willing to join the BJP. Some are already in touch with the leadership.

MLC and BJP senior leader N. Ramachander Rao said, “Leaders from major communities of many political parties are likely to join the BJP which will result in strengthening the party in Telangana state. 2023 is not that far for the BJP.”

A source in the BJP said that the party high command was in touch with Congress leader and former MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy. The Congress leader has neither confirmed nor denied being in touch with the BJP.

Former legislator Yennam Srinivas Reddy had earlier confirmed that the BJP was looking for leaders from the Reddy and Munnuru Kapu communities to consolidate its position.

The Reddy community has always been strong in Telangana politics. Even now, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has five ministers from the community in the Cabinet — Mr S. Niranjan Reddy, Mr Vemula Prashant Reddy, Mr Ch Malla Reddy, Mr A. Indrakaran Reddy and Mr G. Jagadish Reddy.

A source in the TRS said, “Apart from Reddy leaders, many others are being contacted by BJP leaders.

The BJP has its eyes on sitting MLAs and former MLAs as they can also bring in their cadre. This could dent the TRS in the coming days.”

The Reddy community forms about 12 per cent of the state’s population. The community was largely with the Congress for long. Since the party has weakened, the Reddy community appears to be looking for a stronger opponent to the TRS and the BJP appears to fit the bill.

After former TRS MP A.P. Jitender Reddy joined the party, the BJP has seen the entry of former minister D.K. Aruna, former legislator P. Shashidhar Reddy and former MLC Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy from the Congress, former legislator E. Peddi Reddy and former MP Chada Suresh Reddy from the Telugu Desam.