Nation Politics 26 Aug 2019 BJP is ‘Reddy& ...
Nation, Politics

BJP is ‘Reddy’ to open up

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AVINASH PUJARI
Published Aug 26, 2019, 1:08 am IST
Updated Aug 26, 2019, 1:08 am IST
MoS post to Kishan Reddy is a signal to community.
MLC and BJP senior leader N. Ramachander Rao said, “Leaders from major communities of many political parties are likely to join the BJP which will result in strengthening the party in Telangana state. 2023 is not that far for the BJP.”
 MLC and BJP senior leader N. Ramachander Rao said, “Leaders from major communities of many political parties are likely to join the BJP which will result in strengthening the party in Telangana state. 2023 is not that far for the BJP.”

Hyderabad: Acknowledging the fact that the BJP lacks leaders from the powerful Reddy community in the state, the BJP high command has asked its TS unit to cast the net for leaders of the community from other political parties.

Sources said that by appointing Secundera-bad MP G. Kishan Reddy as Union minister of state for home, the BJP has already sent a signal to the community. According to BJP leaders, many leaders are willing to join the BJP. Some are already in touch with the leadership.

 

MLC and BJP senior leader N. Ramachander Rao said, “Leaders from major communities of many political parties are likely to join the BJP which will result in strengthening the party in Telangana state. 2023 is not that far for the BJP.”

A source in the BJP said that the party high command was in touch with Congress leader and former MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy. The Congress leader has neither confirmed nor denied being in touch with the BJP.

Former legislator Yennam Srinivas Reddy had earlier confirmed that the BJP was looking for leaders from the Reddy and Munnuru Kapu communities to consolidate its position.

The Reddy community has always been strong in Telangana politics. Even now, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has five ministers from the community in the Cabinet — Mr S. Niranjan Reddy, Mr Vemula Prashant Reddy, Mr Ch Malla Reddy, Mr A. Indrakaran Reddy and Mr G. Jagadish Reddy.

A source in the TRS said, “Apart from Reddy leaders, many others are being contacted by BJP leaders.

The BJP has its eyes on sitting MLAs and former MLAs as they can also bring in their cadre. This could dent the TRS in the coming days.”

The Reddy community forms about 12 per cent of the state’s population. The community was largely with the Congress for long. Since the party has weakened, the Reddy community appears to be looking for a stronger opponent to the TRS and the BJP appears to fit the bill.

After former TRS MP A.P. Jitender Reddy joined the party, the BJP has seen the entry of former minister D.K. Aruna, former legislator P. Shashidhar Reddy and former MLC Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy from the Congress, former legislator E. Peddi Reddy and former MP Chada Suresh Reddy from the Telugu Desam.

...
Tags: reddy community, political parties, g. kishan reddy, n. ramachander rao, bjp
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Among others DMK leader K N Nehru, Tamilaga Valvurimai Katchi state president T. Velmurugan, Vidhuthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi’s state general secretary Sinthanai Selvan and others spoke at the protest rally.

Protest against Jammu & Kashmir bifurcation

MP Chinnaraj hands over cheque to KMDK office bearers in Namakkal. (Photo: DC)

Namakkal MP gives Rs 2 lakh from salary for area welfare

K.Balakrishnan, state secretary of CPI(M) speaking to presspersons at Thanjavur on Sunday. (Photo: DC)

CPM to oppose railways privatisation: K Balakrishnan

Police arrested the bus driver Jothirajan and are probing.

3 killed in two road mishaps near Tiruchy



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple can hear you have sex through nearby iPhones, reveals ex-employee

The company has time and time again promoted themselves as the only tech company users can trust. (Photo: NYTimes)
 

Senior Indian Army officer completes 1200 km long Paris-Brest-Paris circuit

Lieutenant General Anil Puri has become the first serving Lieutenant General-rank officer of the Indian Army to complete France's oldest cycling event, 1,200-km Paris-Brest-Paris circuit. (Photo: ANI)
 

From Mont Blanc pens to Patek Phillipe watches -- Jaitley's love for high-end brands

The book, quoting one of Jaitley's close friend who admitted of his transition from "flamboyant to subdued", vouched for the lawyer-turned-politician being the same "brand conscious" person. (Photo: File | RSTV)
 

Experience tea served in kulhads across railway stations, airports, malls

Photo: Representational image
 

Home, auto, other retail loans to become cheaper: Sitharaman

Finance minister announced upfront capital infusion of Rs 70,000 cr into PSBs to boost lending and improving liquidity situation.
 

Countries with healthiest packaged food still face problem of obesity

Even though UK has the healthiest packaged food and drinks, there are rampant cases of obesity. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

J&K Governor should be made state BJP president: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

'Schools and colleges are closed in Jammu and Kashmir. People are not allowed to speak. Those who want to visit there are not being allowed to go to Jammu and Kashmir,' Chowdhury said. (Photo: ANI)

Heavens would not have fallen if we were allowed to meet people: Anand Sharma

‘Everybody knew the government in Delhi knew, the Home Ministry knew, so what was the problem?’ Anand Sharma said. (Photo: ANI)

India has same place in ICC as US has in UNSC: Tharoor recalls Jaitley's best remark

The Congress leader said he will remember Jaitley in many ways as a consummate Delhi insider, somebody who was completely at home in Lutyen's Delhi. (Photo: File)

His presence will be remembered in Parliament: Rahul in letter to Jaitley's wife

Wishing for peace and strength for the former union minister's family, the Congress leader said. (Photo: ANI)

‘Phone restrictions helped save lives in J&K: Governor Satya Pal Malik

The Governor was in the national capital to pay his last respect to former Union finance minister Arun Jaitley, who passed away on Saturday at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham