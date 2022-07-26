  
Nation Politics 26 Jul 2022 TS seeks FCI exempti ...
Nation, Politics

TS seeks FCI exemption, says buy rain-hit paddy

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Jul 26, 2022, 11:55 pm IST
Updated Jul 27, 2022, 7:04 am IST
Millers were demanding that the state government bear this loss while the state is looking at the Centre, seeking permission to allow it to produce boiled rice from the damaged paddy. (Representational image: DC)
 Millers were demanding that the state government bear this loss while the state is looking at the Centre, seeking permission to allow it to produce boiled rice from the damaged paddy. (Representational image: DC)

Hyderabad: The Centre restarted procurement of rice from July 21, after stopping it for 45 days on June 7, there is no clarity over who would pay for the loss of 10 lakh tonnes of paddy worth Rs 1,500 crore which were badly damaged due to the recent heavy rains.

Millers were demanding that the state government bear this loss while the state is looking at the Centre, seeking permission to allow it to produce boiled rice from the damaged paddy.

The millers stopped the milling process from June 7 after the Centre stopped procurement, though they had received huge paddy stocks from government purchase centres. With no space in the mills, the millers stored the paddy in the open.

The paddy stocks got soaked in the heavy rains and began sprouting.
When the Centre finally allowed the Food Corporation of India (FCI) to restart procurement, the mills relaunched the milling process. The rain-soaked paddy remained unused.

The millers approached the state government to come to their rescue. But the government remained non-committal, stating that if the Centre allowed it to produce boiled rice from the damaged paddy and ensure  procurement of boiled rice by FCI, it would take the responsibility else it would suffer a `1,500-crore loss.

Civil supplies minister Gangula Kamalakar said, "We have decided to write a letter to the Centre to allow the state government to produce boiled rice from rain-soaked rice because raw rice cannot be produced from it. The Centre should agree to procure this boiled rice through the FCI.”

Kamalakar said the FCI was insisting on supply of raw rice from the previous rabi season. “It should grant exemption to supply boiled rice produced from rain-soaked paddy," he said.

The minister stated that the state government had suffered huge losses due to Centre's insistence on supplying raw rice from this rabi season unlike earlier when boiled rice was permitted.

In Telangana, mostly boiled rice is produced in mills from paddy grown in the rabi season due to heat conditions prevailing in the summer. If raw rice is produced in rabi like in kharif, it will yield broken rice which FCI the does not take.

In kharif, for every quintal of rice (100 kgs), 65 kg of raw rice is produced but in the rabi season it falls to 32 kgs. The FCI pays the state government for only raw rice and the loss on account of broken rice has to be borne by the state government.

...
Tags: centre restarts rice procurement, paddy damaged due to incessant rain, rice millers, broken rice, raw rice
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Of 7000 paddy purchase centres, only 2300 are open: Revanth
Only 10 per cent of paddy purchase centres open in Khammam district

Latest From Nation

While dealing with a PIL filed by Poladi Ramana, a research scholar at the university, who complained to the court that the authorities ignored his representations to protect the university land, a bench headed by the then Chief Justice, on 14 June 2022, had directed the state government to submit the status report of the police probe. — DC File Image

HC seeks status report of OU land grab case probe

Due to heavy rains, cotton crop was damaged around 25 lakh acres in 2020 and around 20 lakh acres in the 2021 season. In the Vanakalam (Kharif) season this year, farmers had sown cotton in around 43 lakh acres, but incessant rains damaged around 20 per cent crop. — Representational Image/DC

Cotton crop extensively damaged in TS

Saroornagar lake is connected to Kappala Cheru, Balapur Cheruvu and five other water bodies. Water from those lakes is collected here and during heavy rains, excess water from this lake is released to the Musi river by lifting the sluice gates. Whenever there are heavy rains, the colonies around the lake are submerged. — DC Image/S. Surenderreddy

Rain inundates colonies near Saroornagar lake

As on Monday, the IMD said the city would have generally cloudy sky and have light to moderate rains or thunder showers with intense spells at times are very likely to occur in the next 48 hours. Despite Monday’s prediction, the city experienced heavy rain on Tuesday. Rajendranagar recorded 41.5 mm rainfall. — AFP

Doppler radar fixed, weather uncertainty continues



MOST POPULAR

 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Andhra couple ties nuptial knot amid floods; Bride takes boat ride to groom's house

A couple tied the nuptial knot by braving the difficult situation caused by the floods. (Representational Image)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

TMC plans action on Mahua amidst Kali remarks row

Members of BJP Mahila Morcha stage a protest demonstration in front of Bowbazar Police Station demanding immediate arrest of TMC MP Mahua Moitra for her remarks on Goddess Kali, in Kolkata. (PTI Photo)

Hoist flag in every home: Modi, Shah

The government has envisioned the Har Ghar Tiranga (tricolour at every home) exercise in the run up to the 75th anniversary of India’s independence. (PTI Photo)

Mamata suspects foul play in minister arrest after big rally

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI file photo)

Cong. protests as Sonia Gandhi appears for ED questioning

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi sits on the road during a protest march from Parliament to Rashtrapati Bhawan against ED's interrogation of the party's interim President Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. (PTI Photo)

BJP picks WB Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar for Vice-President poll

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with WB Governor Jagdeep Dhankar. Dhankhar has been chosen as the BJP-led NDA's candidate for vice-presidential elections in 2022. (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->