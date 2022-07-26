  
Nation Politics 26 Jul 2022 Mamata suspects foul ...
Nation, Politics

Mamata suspects foul play in minister arrest after big rally

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published Jul 26, 2022, 1:16 am IST
Updated Jul 26, 2022, 1:16 am IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI file photo)
 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI file photo)

Kolkata: Breaking her silence on the arrest of her Cabinet and party colleague Partha Chatterjee by the Enforcement Directorate in the School Service Commission (SSC) jobs scam, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday asserted her zero-tolerance against "corruption" and favoured punishment of "life imprisonment" for those guilty of the crime.

In a setback to the minister, the doctors at AIIMS Bhubaneswar ruled that he did not need immediate hospitalisation.

"I do not support injustice. It is also not my hobby and profession to support corruption. Someone can make a mistake. If I make a mistake knowingly then it is a crime. If done unknowingly, there is a scope of correction. But I have never allowed myself in doing anything wrong knowingly. TMC does not spare if anyone is a thief or a dacoit. I have ensured arrests of many of our boys — be it MLAs, MPs and ministers — earlier," the CM told the Banga Bhushan and Banga Bibhushan award ceremony at Nazrul Mancha in the city.

Suspecting foul play behind the controversy, Banerjee pointed out, "Whether it was a trap needs to be looked into also. Sometimes some people lay a trap. We had a big rally on July 21. The very next day they arrived at 5 am. The BJP could not accept the perception of our success."

Banerjee further claimed that she did not know another arrested accused, Arpita Mukherjee, with whom she was found sharing a dais in presence of Mr Chatterjee at a Durga Puja event of Naktala Udayan Sangha.

She said, "I want the completion of the probe and truth and justice to be delivered within a time frame, say three months. If someone is proved guilty in reality and is sentenced to life imprisonment, I do not mind. But the CPI(M) and BJP have such audacity that they circulated my photos with the mountain of cash across the city. Had I not been in politics, I would have chopped off the tongue."

Banerjee added, "Today I am really sad, pained and shocked by the behaviour of some political parties. The day I heard some youth were deprived and the CPI(M) and BJP were sitting on the road with them, I went and met them. I asked my colleague, who was then the education minister, to solve these cases. They talked about some laws. Still, I extended the list (of job appointments) apart from those who were deprived. I created the posts also. In what kinds of jobs, don't you allot one for your own people out of 100?"

Earlier Chatterjee was taken by road to Kolkata airport from SSKM Hospital through a green corridor in the morning following the Calcutta High Court's order. He was then flown in an air ambulance to Bhubaneswar for medical examination. A group of people from West Bengal greeted him by shouting "Chor, Chor" when the TMC secretary general, with head covered in a white towel, was taken in a wheelchair to AIIMS there.

Mr Chatterjee later received a setback as the specialist doctors ruled out his admission to the hospital. AIIMS executive director Ashutosh Biswas said, “We have conducted a thorough screening of him. He has some chronic diseases but does not need immediate hospitalisation. The court has been informed about it. The next course of action will be taken as per the court directives.”

At the Bankshall Court, Mr Chatterjee was produced virtually while Arpita physically before the PMLA judge in the afternoon. The ED prayed for a remand of two weeks for Mr Chatterjee while 13 days for Arpita.

...
Tags: school service commission (ssc) jobs scam, partha chatterjee, cm mamata banerjee, west bengal news, arpita mukherjee
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]


Horoscope 26 July 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

The patient is in isolation at the hospital, awaiting test results to confirm the presence of monkeypox. (DC Image)

Monkeypox suspect in PPE sparks ire

After he took to Twitter, tagging the HMWS&SB, the staff visited the apartment and assured they would resolve the issue. (Representational Image/DC)

Hyderebad: Residents fall ill after drinking dirty water

IT minister K.T. Rama Rao. (File)

Don’t drag kids into politics: KTR

News

TRS meeting today in Rajgopal constituency



MOST POPULAR

 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Andhra couple ties nuptial knot amid floods; Bride takes boat ride to groom's house

A couple tied the nuptial knot by braving the difficult situation caused by the floods. (Representational Image)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Got full cooperation, says Kovind in his final address

President Ram Nath Kovind addresses the nation on the eve of demitting office, in New Delhi, Sunday, July 24, 2022. (PTI)

BJP chief ministers brief PM Modi on impact of schemes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Mukhyamantri Parishad meeting, at BJP headquarters in New Delhi, Sunday, July 24, 2022. (PTI)

Smriti denies daughter’s link to bar

Union minister Smriti Irani — PTI

BJP to woo tribals in poll-bound states

President Droupadi Murmu exchanges greetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during her oath ceremony in the Central Hall of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, July 25, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Murmu scripts history; becomes India's first tribal President

Droupadi Murmu, who is set to be the first tribal woman President of India, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 21, 2022. (PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->