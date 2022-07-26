  
Don’t drag kids into politics: KTR

IT minister K.T. Rama Rao. (File)
HYDERABAD: TRS working president and IT minister K.T. Rama Rao on Monday appealed to party leaders and social media soldiers not to drag kids of political opponents into political battles. Rao tweeted, “Guys, let’s leave the kids out of these political battles. It’s unbecoming & not acceptable. Appeal to all Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) leaders and social media soldiers to NOT indulge in dragging the children of our political opponents. Let's take them to task on ideological, policy & performance issues (sic).”

K.T. Rama Rao referred to a social media channel terming it as ‘BJP’s mouthpiece’ which conducted a public opinion poll and asked people to vote online as to where more development had taken place — Bhadrachalam temple or Himanshu’s body? Last December he lashed out at BJP for body-shaming his son K Himanshu through ugly political comments in social media.

Tags: industries and it minister k t rama rao, k himanshu, telangana politics
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


