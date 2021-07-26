Yediyurappa resigns as Karnataka Chief Minister, to continue as caretaker CM

Ahead of the 2023 Karnataka Assembly polls, Yediyurappa assured that he shall work to bring the party back to power in the upcoming polls. (ANI Photo)

Bengaluru: Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot on Monday accepted BS Yediyurappa's resignation and asked him to continue as the caretaker Chief Minister till the next CM is sworn in.

Ending months of speculation, Yediyurappa, earlier in the day, announced his decision of stepping down at a special event organised at Vidhana Soudha to present the government's report card on the occasion of the completion of two years of the BJP-led state government in the current term.

Later, he met Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot at the Raj Bhavan and submitted his resignation.

Stating that nobody pressurised him to resign, Yediyurappa said he had stepped down so that somebody else could take over as chief minister after the successful completion of two years of the BJP-led state government.

Ahead of the 2023 Karnataka Assembly polls, Yediyurappa assured that he shall work to bring the party back to power in the upcoming polls.

Speaking to reporters after submitting his resignation, Yediyurappa said, "Nobody pressurised me to resign. I did it on my own so that someone else can take over as CM after the completion of two years of government. I'll work to bring BJP back in power in the next election. I've not given the name of anyone who should succeed me."

He also assured that he and his supporters shall give their 100 per cent to whoever is the next Chief Minister.

"We will work under whoever has been selected as the new CM by the (BJP) high command. I will give my 100 per cent and my supporters will also give their 100 per cent. There is no need to make any inference of dissatisfaction," said Yediyurappa.

Stating that he decided to resign two days back, Yediyurappa said, "I am grateful to PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah & BJP chief JP Nadda for giving me the opportunity to serve Karnataka for two years. I also thank the people of Karnataka and my constituency."

Meanwhile, sources said that the BJP will send an observer to Karnataka soon. The Central and the state party leadership will discuss the next face for the CM post, they added.