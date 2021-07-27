Telangana issues 3 lakh new ration cards

Minister for IT and Industries K Taraka Rama Rao distributing new ration cards at Rajanna Sircilla Collectorate Office on Monday. (Photo:Twitter @MinisterKTR)

HYDERABAD: The state government on Monday launched distribution of new ration cards to the poor across the state after a gap of nearly three years. As many as 3.09 lakh new ration cards were issued, taking the total number of ration cards in Telangana to 90.50 lakh and total number of beneficiaries to 2.88 crore.

Ministers, MLAs, MLCs and other elected representatives from the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) distributed ration cards in their respective districts.

Minister for civil supplies Gangula Kamalakar formally launched the distribution of new ration cards at Bhupalpally district on Monday. The distribution of 3,09,083 new ration cards added 8,65,430 beneficiaries in the state.

About 1.72 lakh tonnes of rice is required per month to cover a total 2.88 crore beneficiaries in the state. All the new beneficiaries can avail Rs 1 per kg subsidised rice at ration shops with effect from August 1.

The highest number of new ration cards were issued in Hyderabad district at 33,620 followed by Medchal Malkajgiri district 30,055, Nizamabad 16,257, Kothagudem 12,574, Khammam 12,111 and Nalgonda 11,395. The government is spending Rs 2,766 crore per year on subsidised rice scheme.

Each family member in a household covered under ration card is eligible for 6 kg rice per month at Rs 1 per kg. There is no upper limit on rice quota. A family of six persons in a household gets 36 kgs per month.