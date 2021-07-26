PM Modi appeals for 'Bharat Jodo Andolan' on Quit India lines

The PM also urged people to keep encouraging and supporting India’s athletes now participating in the Tokyo Olympics. — PTI

New Delhi: Citing the “Bharat Chhodo Andolan” led by Mahatma Gandhi during the freedom movement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asked all citizens to lead a “Bharat Jodo Andolan” in the same way, with the mantra of “Nation First, Always First”.

In his monthly “Mann Ki Baat” radio address, the PM noted India will celebrate its 75th year of Independence soon and highlighted the fact that Amrit Mahotsav is being celebrated across India to mark the year.

“Just like Bapu (Gandhi) led the ‘Bharat Chhodo Andolan’ (Quit India Movement), every Indian must lead the ‘Bharat Jodo Andolan’ (Unite India Movement),” he said. “It is our responsibility that we do our work in such a way that it helps in uniting our country, that is full of diversity,” the PM said, adding that the culture ministry had begun an initiative to have the maximum number of Indians sing the national anthem together as part of the Amrit Mahotsav celebrations. A website rashtragan.in has been created for people to participate in the campaign.

Noting that the nation will mark Kargil Vijay Diwas on Monday, July 26, the PM asked people to pay tribute to those who had made our nation proud in 1999. “Tomorrow, July 26, our nation will mark Kargil Vijay Diwas. Let us pay tribute to those who made our nation proud in 1999. This year, Kargil Diwas will be celebrated amid the Amrit Mahotsav. I urge people to read about the Kargil war and remember our warriors,” said the PM.

The PM also urged people to keep encouraging and supporting India’s athletes now participating in the Tokyo Olympics. He urged people to support the Indian Olympics team on the social media by joining the “'Victory Punch Campaign'”, which had already begun.

Talking about his Mann Ki Baat programme, he said it celebrates both positivity and collectivity. “I am unable to take up all the inputs I receive for Mann Ki Baat, but I do forward many of them to the government departments concerned,” he said.

In the broadcast, he also cited a study done by MyGov to highlight that of those sending messages and suggestions for Mann Ki Baat, close to 75 per cent are below the age of 35.

Noting that the National Handloom Day, celebrated on August 7, has a historic background when in 1905 the swadeshi movement was started on this day, Mr Modi urged people to buy local handloom products and promote “Vocal for Local” by sharing this on the social media with #MyHandloomMyPride.

Talking about technology and its usage, Mr Modi praised Odia YouTuber Isaak Munda, a 35-year-old daily wage labourer who is now earning lakhs of rupees from his videos on local cuisines and village lifestyles. He also talked of innovations in agriculture by people like apple cultivation in Ukhrul, Manipur, by an aeronautical engineer.

The PM also talked of an event in Georgia recently where external affairs minister S. Jaishankar handed over the relics of saint queen Ketevan to the Georgian government and also thanked Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong for opening the renovated Silat Road Gurdwara in Singapore.

Mr Modi urged people to save water, making it a part of their lifestyle, saying that everyone needed to preserve water for future generations.