Nation Politics 26 Jul 2021 PM Modi appeals for ...
Nation, Politics

PM Modi appeals for 'Bharat Jodo Andolan' on Quit India lines

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 26, 2021, 3:11 am IST
Updated Jul 26, 2021, 7:31 am IST
Noting that the nation will mark Kargil Vijay Diwas on July 26, Modi asked people to pay tribute to those who made our nation proud in 1999
The PM also urged people to keep encouraging and supporting India’s athletes now participating in the Tokyo Olympics. — PTI
 The PM also urged people to keep encouraging and supporting India’s athletes now participating in the Tokyo Olympics. — PTI

New Delhi: Citing the “Bharat Chhodo Andolan” led by Mahatma Gandhi during the freedom movement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asked all citizens to lead a “Bharat Jodo Andolan” in the same way, with the mantra of “Nation First, Always First”.

In his monthly “Mann Ki Baat” radio address, the PM noted India will celebrate its 75th year of Independence soon and highlighted the fact that Amrit Mahotsav is being celebrated across India to mark the year.

 

“Just like Bapu (Gandhi) led the ‘Bharat Chhodo Andolan’ (Quit India Movement), every Indian must lead the ‘Bharat Jodo Andolan’ (Unite India Movement),” he said. “It is our responsibility that we do our work in such a way that it helps in uniting our country, that is full of diversity,” the PM said, adding that the culture ministry had begun an initiative to have the maximum number of Indians sing the national anthem together as part of the Amrit Mahotsav celebrations. A website rashtragan.in has been created for people to participate in the campaign.

 

Noting that the nation will mark Kargil Vijay Diwas on Monday, July 26, the PM asked people to pay tribute to those who had made our nation proud in 1999. “Tomorrow, July 26, our nation will mark Kargil Vijay Diwas. Let us pay tribute to those who made our nation proud in 1999. This year, Kargil Diwas will be celebrated amid the Amrit Mahotsav. I urge people to read about the Kargil war and remember our warriors,” said the PM.

The PM also urged people to keep encouraging and supporting India’s athletes now participating in the Tokyo Olympics. He urged people to support the Indian Olympics team on the social media by joining the “'Victory Punch Campaign'”, which had already begun.

 

Talking about his Mann Ki Baat programme, he said it celebrates both positivity and collectivity. “I am unable to take up all the inputs I receive for Mann Ki Baat, but I do forward many of them to the government departments concerned,” he said.

In the broadcast, he also cited a study done by MyGov to highlight that of those sending messages and suggestions for Mann Ki Baat, close to 75 per cent are below the age of 35.

Noting that the National Handloom Day, celebrated on August 7, has a historic background when in 1905 the swadeshi movement was started on this day, Mr Modi urged people to buy local handloom products and promote “Vocal for Local” by sharing this on the social media with #MyHandloomMyPride.

 

Talking about technology and its usage, Mr Modi praised Odia YouTuber Isaak Munda, a 35-year-old daily wage labourer who is now earning lakhs of rupees from his videos on local cuisines and village lifestyles. He also talked of innovations in agriculture by people like apple cultivation in Ukhrul, Manipur, by an aeronautical engineer.

The PM also talked of an event in Georgia recently where external affairs minister S. Jaishankar handed over the relics of saint queen Ketevan to the Georgian government and also thanked Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong for opening the renovated Silat Road Gurdwara in Singapore.

 

Mr Modi urged people to save water, making it a part of their lifestyle, saying that everyone needed to preserve water for future generations.

...
Tags: narendra modi, mann ki baat, independence day, amrit mahotsav, website rashtragan.in, kargil vijay diwas, tokyo olympics, vocal for local, odia youtuber isaak munda, external affairs s jaishankar, georgian movement, indian olympic team
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Horoscope 26 July 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

The flood water levels were registered at 11.75 feet and the officials issued the first warning. — DC Image.A. Manikanta Kumar

Polavaram gets big inflow

Heavy rains have created havoc in Maharashtra rendering homeless nearly 2.30 lakh people, who have been relocated to safer places. — AP

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena asks Bollywood stars to help flood-affected people

Blinken, who will be in New Delhi on July 27-28, will be on his first visit to India will meet Jaishankar on July 28 and discuss a whole range of issues including Covid-19 containment measures, besides Afghanistan. He will also call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. — AP/PTI

Rights, democracy crucial for India

Congress leader P. Chidambaram had watched the live broadcast of Ms Banerjee’s virtual speech, which was organised by the TMC at the Constitution Club in New Delhi, on the occasion of its annual Shahid Diwas event. — DC file photo

Pegasus: Cong reaches out to Didi ahead of her Delhi visit



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

The Game of The Queen: 5 iconic women chess champions

Chess has almost always been portrayed in popular media as a game of men. (Photo: PTI)
 

How can you become a space tourist?

Jeff Bezos speaks at an event before unveiling Blue Origin's Blue Moon lunar lander, in Washington. On Monday, July 12, 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration approved Blue Origin's attempt to launch people into space. (AP)
 

If you're rich, spread wealth, not COVID-19

By not adhering to safety precautions they are, inadvertently, helping in the community spread of the virus. Representational Image
 

Sirisha Bandla — the Indian-origin woman who flew with Richard Branson into space

Sirisha Bandla, Virgin Galactic's Vice President of Government Affairs and Research Operations, and one of the passengers accompanying Richard Branson, waves to the crowd before heading to board the rocket plane that will fly them to space from Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. (Photo: AP)
 

Dilip Kumar’s Hyderabad connections

Dilip Kumar with his wife, Saira Banu. (AFP)
 

Despite lockdowns, Hyderabad air rife with Nitrogen dioxide

The eight Indian cities where the NO2 pollution has increased since the initial lockdown are, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Lucknow. Representational Image (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Nadda rules out leadership crisis in Karnataka, says Yediyurappa has done good work

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. (Photo: Twitter/@CMofKarnataka)

Senior YSRCP leaders say ‘no’ to nominated posts

YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy welcoming Dadi Veerabhadra Rao into the party, in Hyderabad. (Photo: DC/File)

TS clears draft annual job plan, Cabinet meeting to continue today, first in history

The Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao began at 2 pm at Pragathi Bhavan. (Photo: Twitter@TelanganaCMO)

Introduction of ministers halted, PM Modi slams Opposition 'mentality'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha, on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, July 19, 2021. (LSTV/PTI Photo)

By evening once it comes, you will get to know: Yediyurappa hints at possible exit

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa talks to media. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->