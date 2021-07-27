CBI court asks Jagan to frame his response to assets case

In another petition filed by Raghurama Krishnam Raju, urging the cancellation of Jagan's bail, the court adjourned the case to July 30 after CBI counsel sought more time to submit the agency’s contentions. — Twitter

Hyderabad: The CBI court here has directed Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy to frame his contentions in the three cases related to ‘disproportionate assets’.

The court also asked him to be ready to proceed in the discharge petitions filed by him, in which Jagan had requested the court to remove his name as accused in the CBI cases. The cases were adjourned to 3 August.

In another petition filed by Raghurama Krishnam Raju, urging the cancellation of Jagan's bail, the court adjourned the case to July 30 after CBI counsel sought more time to submit the agency’s contentions.