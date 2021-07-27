Nation Politics 26 Jul 2021 CBI court asks Jagan ...
Nation, Politics

CBI court asks Jagan to frame his response to assets case

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 27, 2021, 12:48 am IST
Updated Jul 27, 2021, 7:28 am IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan was asked to frame his contentions in 3 cases related to disproportionate assets
In another petition filed by Raghurama Krishnam Raju, urging the cancellation of Jagan's bail, the court adjourned the case to July 30 after CBI counsel sought more time to submit the agency’s contentions. — Twitter
 In another petition filed by Raghurama Krishnam Raju, urging the cancellation of Jagan's bail, the court adjourned the case to July 30 after CBI counsel sought more time to submit the agency’s contentions. — Twitter

Hyderabad: The CBI court here has directed Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy to frame his contentions in the three cases related to ‘disproportionate assets’.

The court also asked him to be ready to proceed in the discharge petitions filed by him, in which Jagan had requested the court to remove his name as accused in the CBI cases. The cases were adjourned to 3 August.

 

In another petition filed by Raghurama Krishnam Raju, urging the cancellation of Jagan's bail, the court adjourned the case to July 30 after CBI counsel sought more time to submit the agency’s contentions.

...
Tags: cbi court, jagan assets case, disproportionate assets, jagan cases adjourned, raghu ramakrishna raju, jagan bail
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 27 July 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Sarma recently said a resolution of border dispute with Mizoram may take some time as the people of Mizoram have encroached on almost 1,800 hectares of Assamese land in three districts. — DC file photo

6 cops die as Assam, Mizoram border row intensifies

Water was also flowing into the temple due to overflowing of river from Tungabhadra dam at about 15 km distance. — DC file photo

Tungabhadra dam gets full storage

The deceased IP must have been in employment on the date of diagnosis of COVID-19 disease and contributions for at least 70 days should have been paid or payable in respect of him/ her during a period of maximum one year immediately preceding the diagnosis of COVID-19 disease resulting in death. — Representational image?AP

ESI launches Relief Scheme for insured Covid victims

Union minister for Jal Shakthi Gajendra Singh Shekawat reiterated the Centre’s earlier stand that it would bear the cost in the execution of Polavaram project as per cost estimates of April 1, 2014, hinting that it would not bear the additional costs. (PTI)

Polavaram: Centre averse to bearing extra cost



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

Free pizza being given to the family members of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. (Photo: Twitter/@dominos_india)
 

The Game of The Queen: 5 iconic women chess champions

Chess has almost always been portrayed in popular media as a game of men. (Photo: PTI)
 

How can you become a space tourist?

Jeff Bezos speaks at an event before unveiling Blue Origin's Blue Moon lunar lander, in Washington. On Monday, July 12, 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration approved Blue Origin's attempt to launch people into space. (AP)
 

If you're rich, spread wealth, not COVID-19

By not adhering to safety precautions they are, inadvertently, helping in the community spread of the virus. Representational Image
 

Sirisha Bandla — the Indian-origin woman who flew with Richard Branson into space

Sirisha Bandla, Virgin Galactic's Vice President of Government Affairs and Research Operations, and one of the passengers accompanying Richard Branson, waves to the crowd before heading to board the rocket plane that will fly them to space from Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. (Photo: AP)
 

Dilip Kumar’s Hyderabad connections

Dilip Kumar with his wife, Saira Banu. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Yediyurappa: BJP's seasoned oarsman relents, but too early for political obituary

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa calls on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, Friday, July 16, 2021. (PTI)

Rahul Gandhi drives tractor to Parliament to protest Farm Laws

I have brought farmers' message to Parliament. They (The government) are suppressing the voices of farmers and not letting a discussion take place in Parliament, Rahul said. (ANI/Twitter)

PM Modi appeals for 'Bharat Jodo Andolan' on Quit India lines

The PM also urged people to keep encouraging and supporting India’s athletes now participating in the Tokyo Olympics. — PTI

Cairn wins French court order to seize Indian properties in Paris

Cairn Energy Plc has secured a French court order to seize some 20 government properties in Paris to recover a part of the USD 1.72 billion due from New Delhi.(Photo: Twitter @CairnEnergy)

Row over Pegasus again, TMC MP tears papers

As soon as Mr Vaishnaw rose to speak, the Opposition MPs rushed to the Well of the House and raised slogans against the government. (PTI file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->