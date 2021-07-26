BS Yediyurappa to resign as Karnataka CM, says an honour to have served the state

Bengaluru: Amid talks of new leadership for Karnataka, current chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday said that he has decided to resign from his post, ending all the debates around the state's chief ministerial post.

The chief minister announced his decision at a programme to mark the celebration of 2 years of his government in the state.

"I have decided to resign. I will meet the Governor after lunch," Yediyurappa said while addressing Vidhana Soudha.

He also took to Twitter to announce the news and said, "It has been an honour to have served the state for the past two years. I have decided to resign as the Chief Minister of Karnataka. I am humbled and sincerely thank the people of the state for giving me the opportunity to serve them."

"I am grateful to PM @narendramodi Ji, @JPNadda Ji & @AmitShah Ji for their support," he added.

The speculation started when Yediyurappa visited Delhi and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP President J P Nadda early in July. The trip raised questions in some quarters on whether the party was now working out a succession plan.

However, on his return from the national capital, Yediyurappa rubbished talk that he is on way out and asserted that the central leadership has asked him to continue in the post.

Moreover, BJP President J P Nadda on Sunday ruled out any leadership crisis in the state and said Yediyurappa has done good work.

"Yediyurappa has done good work. Karnataka is doing well. Yediyurappa is taking care of the things in his own way," Nadda said. When asked if there is a leadership crisis in the southern state, Nadda said, "That is what you feel. We don't feel so."

Prior to Nadda's remarks, the Karnataka CM said he will take an appropriate decision on his leadership once he receives directions from the BJP high command in the evening regarding his continuation in the post.

"By evening once it comes, you will also get to know about it, once it comes I will take an appropriate decision," Yediyurappa had said in Belagavi.