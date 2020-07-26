124th Day Of Lockdown

Nation Politics 26 Jul 2020 Territorial integrit ...
Nation, Politics

Territorial integrity non-negotiable: Army

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PAWAN BALI
Published Jul 26, 2020, 11:56 am IST
Updated Jul 26, 2020, 11:56 am IST
Lt Gen Yoshi said that the challenges of Kargil war and present situation are in a different domain and to compare them would be incorrect
Soldiers pay tribute to the martyrs of Kargil war on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, at National War Memorial in New Delhi. PTI photo
  Soldiers pay tribute to the martyrs of Kargil war on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, at National War Memorial in New Delhi. PTI photo

Indian army's Northern Commander Lt Gen Y. K. Joshi, who is responsible for defence of Eastern Ladakh said on Saturday that while military negotiations with China are going-on to resolve the stand-off,  the "territorial integrity" of the country is non-negotiable and "we remain prepared at all times for any eventuality". He said that all efforts will be made to restore the status quo and the army would take all measures to ensure the security of the line of actual control (LAC) with China.

“There is a method to every process. And our ongoing military engagement with the PLA to diffuse the situation is no different. There are certain commitments required from the two sides which are essential for the process to move ahead positively and deliver the outcomes that are desirable,” Lt Gen Yoshi told a news channel.

 

“There are certain factors though such as territorial integrity of the country that are not negotiable and hence there is no question of compromising there. While we are investing sincerely in this ongoing endeavour to bring about peace along the border, we also remain prepared at all times for any eventuality,” he said.

Lt Gen Yoshi said that the challenges of Kargil war and the present situation are in a different domain and to compare them would be incorrect.

“We (Indian Army) as an organisation concluded that situation (in Kargil) in 1999 to our satisfaction then, so would be in this case too,” he said.

 

On how long he sees the standoff  with China to continue, he said “It is a hypothetical question which would lead me to make conjectures. What I can tell you in simple words is that we shall continue all efforts to restore the status quo ante along the LAC. I believe that the negotiations and the process of disengagement and commitment of both sides to adhere to the laid down methodology would dictate the timelines of this stand-off.”

The next round of Corps Commanders meeting between India and China will be held next week to try to take forward disengagement process in Pangong Tso and Depsang plains. There have been reports of some movement in Chinese troops in Hot Springs and Gogra Posts.

 

...
Tags: line of actual control (lac), kargil war, eastern ladakh, lt gen y. k. joshi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


