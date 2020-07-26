124th Day Of Lockdown

Karnataka minister Anand Singh tests positive for COVID-19

Published Jul 26, 2020
Updated Jul 26, 2020, 3:02 pm IST
Family sources confirm he is in quarantine at home in Hospet, Ballari
Karnataka environment minister Anand Singh, who has tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo: Facebook/Anand Singh)
 Karnataka environment minister Anand Singh, who has tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo: Facebook/Anand Singh)

Ballari: Karnataka's minister for forests and environment Anand Singh has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in quarantine at his residence in Hospet town of Ballari district.

Although the minister's phone was switched off, family sources confirmed that he had volunteered for the coronavirus test on Friday despite being asymptomatic, and the confirmed positive was received on Saturday evening.

 

Anand Singh represents Hospet in the Karnataka Assembly.

Though the Ballari district administration is yet to disclose the news officially, family sources in Ballari Anand Singh is in good health.

Though  the source of infection was not known immediately, but sources said that he might have contracted the disease from one of his visits to various wards where COVID-19 patients are treated. Singh’s car driver has also been tested for the disease.

Another Karnataka minister C.T. Ravi who too tested positive for COVID-19 has now recovered after his spell in quarantine. 

 

Ravi is the minister for tourism and Kannada and culture and represents Chikkamagaluru in the Assembly.

...
