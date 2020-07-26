124th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,387,481

45,974

Recovered

886,282

33,685

Deaths

32,108

675

Maharashtra36636820719413389 Tamil Nadu2067371510553409 Delhi1295311130683806 Karnataka90942337501798 Andhra Pradesh8867143255985 Uttar Pradesh63742399031387 West Bengal56377356541332 Gujarat54712397142301 Telangana5246640334455 Bihar3631424520232 Rajasthan3590925353621 Assam310872305677 Haryana3053823654389 Madhya Pradesh2692618488799 Odisha2538915929163 Kerala18099861160 Jammu and Kashmir173059517305 Punjab126848297291 Jharkhand7841352183 Chhatisgarh7182468339 Uttarakhand5961349563 Goa4686304733 Tripura3882221011 Puducherry2654156138 Manipur217615200 Himachal Pradesh2049117312 Nagaland12895414 Arunachal Pradesh11264283 Chandigarh85255513 Meghalaya646945 Sikkim5121420 Mizoram3611830
Nation Politics 26 Jul 2020 Coronavirus threat p ...
Nation, Politics

Coronavirus threat persists despite high recovery rate: PM Modi on Mann ki Baat

PTI
Published Jul 26, 2020, 4:20 pm IST
Updated Jul 26, 2020, 4:32 pm IST
In his 'Mann ki Baat' radio address, he also said that at many places, the virus is spreading fast and people need to be extra vigilant
PM Narendra Modi (PTI photo)
 PM Narendra Modi (PTI photo)

New Delhi: India's COVID-19 recovery rate is better compared to other countries and its case fatality rate is much less as well, but the threat of the deadly virus is far from over, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday.

In his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' radio address, he also said that at many places, the virus is spreading fast and people need to be extra vigilant.

 

"The threat of the coronavirus is far from being over. At many places, it is spreading fast. We need to be extra vigilant. We have to bear in mind that the coronavirus is as fatal today as it was in the beginning. That is why we have to be fully cautious," Modi said.

He said amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, India's rural regions came up as beacons of guidance for the entire country.

Many examples of effective endeavours on part of local residents of villages and gram panchayats are coming to the fore, Modi said, giving the example of people who came forward to help others amid the health crisis.

 

"Over the last few months, the way the country fought against the coronavirus unitedly has proved many apprehensions wrong. Today, the recovery rate in our country is better compared to other countries. The mortality rate in the context of COVID-19 in our country is much less as well, compared to most countries," the prime minister said.

"Of course, the loss of even one life is saddening, but India has also succeeded in saving the lives of lakhs of people," Modi said.

Wearing a face mask, using a 'gamchcha' or a cloth to cover the face, two yards of distancing, frequently washing hands, avoiding spitting in public places and taking full care of hygiene and sanitation are our weapons to protect ourselves from the virus, he noted.

 

There are times, Modi said, when masks cause inconvenience and one feels like removing it, especially during a conversation.

"When a mask is required the most, we tend to remove it. At such times, I urge you that whenever you feel your mask is bothersome and you want to remove it, spare a thought for those doctors, nurses. You will find them wearing masks for hours together, diligently working to save our lives ... sometimes wearing masks for a span of eight to 10 hours. Doesn't that discomfort them? Just think about them," he said.

 

Once people think of 'Corona Warriors', they too will feel that as citizens, neither they should be negligent nor let others be so, the prime minister said.

"On the one hand, we have to fight the battle against the coronavirus with full awareness and on the other, whatever our responsibilities, through sheer perseverance  business, jobs or studies  we have to lend pace to it, taking it to greater heights," Modi said.

With 48,661 people testing positive for the coronavirus infection in a day, India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 13,85,522 on Sunday, while recoveries mounted to 8,85,576, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

 

The country's death toll rose to 32,063 with 705 fatalities being recorded in a day, the ministry's data updated at 8 am showed.

There are 4,67,882 active cases of the coronavirus infection currently in the country. Thus, around 63.92 per cent people have recovered so far, it stated.

The prime minister observed that a correct and a positive approach always goes a long way in transforming distressing times into opportunities, and adversities into triggers of development and progress.

He said amid the COVID-19 pandemic, youth and women came up with new experiments on the basis of their talent and skills.

 

Modi gave the example of Bihar and Jharkhand, and the northeast where people used local resources and their skills to make products that created employment opportunities.

In Bihar, many women self help groups have begun making masks with 'Madhubani' motifs and they have turned out to be very popular, he said.

"These 'Madhubani' masks, in a way, propagate a regional tradition; besides protecting health, they also create opportunities for livelihood," the prime minister said.

...
Tags: mann ki baat, coronavirus in india, #pm modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been a challenge to design new courses.

Telangana universities to offer B.Sc data science, B.Com in business analytics

Recovering after doing a double take, they realised that the COVID-19 patient had pulled a fast one on them by giving wrong phone number. Representational Image

COVID: Mysuru man gives wrong number to officials, call goes to Deputy Commissioner

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray also rejected criticism that bureaucracy has an upper hand in his government. (PTI Photo)

Why wait for Sept: Uddhav dares BJP to topple his government now

Bandi Sanjay

Hard time for Bandi Sanjay



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Gehlot submits revised proposal on assembly session to Rajasthan governor: Sources

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot along with senior Congress leaders and MLAs arrives to address media outside Raj Bhawan, in Jaipur. PTI photo

Chabahar: Iran promises to uphold policy of cooperation

India has committed $500 million to the Chabahar port that it is building as a way to bypass rival Pakistan. (Photo: AFP/File)

Karnataka minister Anand Singh tests positive for COVID-19

Karnataka environment minister Anand Singh, who has tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo: Facebook/Anand Singh)

Rajasthan political crisis: Floor test or we will protest, says Gehlot

Congress workers take part in a protest over Rajasthan's political crisis, in Jaipur. PTI photo

Territorial integrity non-negotiable: Army

Soldiers pay tribute to the martyrs of Kargil war on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, at National War Memorial in New Delhi. PTI photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham