PM said meditate for Yoga, Trump heard mediate in Kashmir: Salman Khurshid

ANI
Published Jul 26, 2019, 8:41 am IST
Updated Jul 26, 2019, 8:41 am IST
Khurshid was speaking at the launch of his book 'Visible Muslim, Invisible Citizen: Understanding Islam in Indian Democracy'.
Congress leader Salman Khurshid. (Photo: File)
 Congress leader Salman Khurshid. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Confusion between "mediate" and' "meditate" might have led US President Donald Trump to believe that India wanted him to intervene in the Kashmir issue, senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid quipped on Thursday.

India has denied Donald Trump's claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi requested him to mediate between India and Pakistan for resolving the Kashmir issue.

 

Khurshid was speaking at the launch of his book "Visible Muslim, Invisible Citizen: Understanding Islam in Indian Democracy".

Referring to the controversy, the former external affairs minister said in a lighter vein, "May be Prime Minister Modi wanted to say why don't you meditate for Yoga, and he thought Modi was asking to mediate."

"It was a problem of communication. But diplomacy is all about communication and if you are not able to communicate properly, what kind of diplomacy you are having," he added.

...
