Maoist threat has Centre retain Chandrababu Naidu NSG cover

Hyderabad: Even as the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh government has scaled down the security cover of former Chief Minister and Telugu Desam supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu — which led to a war of words between the two parties — the Centre has reportedly decided to continue the National Security Guard (NSG) cover for Mr Naidu in view of the threats he faces from the CPI Maoists and terrorists.

The ministry of home affairs (MHA) early this week conducted the first full-scale review of security cover to VIPs after which security cover to many of them, including former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, was scaled down.

Sources told Deccan Chronicle that when the security cover of Mr Naidu was reviewed, the inputs available with the ministry indicated that he still faced threats from different quarters, particularly Maoists and terrorists. Mr Naidu, who enjoys Z+ category security, has members of the elite National Security Guard (NSG) or the ‘Black Cats’ guarding him.

“The threat perception to various VIPs including Naidu was assessed based on inputs gathered from the state and central Intelligence agencies. Since the inputs point at threats from various quarters, it has been decided that the NSG cover to him will continue,” sources said. In October 2003, Mr Naidu had narrowly survived an assassination attempt by Naxalites who triggered a landmine explosion in Alipiri after which his security cover was strengthened.

In the first fullscale review after the Modi government returned to power for the second time, over 1,300 security personnel from different forces like NSG, CRPF and CISF were freed of VIP duties. In all, security of about 325 VIP protectees was reviewed.

Sources said that while Mr Naidu was Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh, several encounters took place which led to the killing of several Maoists. There were quite a few encounters in which terrorists too were neutralised.

After YSRC president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy took over as Chief Minister of AP, the security cover of Mr Naidu and his son Lokesh was scaled down. The TD alleged that this put the lives of the two at risk and that it was a deliberate move.

Initially, the advance pilots which drove ahead in Mr Naidu's convoy were removed. Days later, about 20 out of the 23 armed police personnel guarding Mr Naidu and his residence were withdrawn. The security cover of his son Lokesh, who had Z category security, was downgraded. Earlier, he had 5+5 security, which was reduced to 2+2.