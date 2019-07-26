Nation Politics 26 Jul 2019 Ahead of swearing-in ...
Nation, Politics

Ahead of swearing-in, Cong K'taka calls Yeddy 'corruption icon, former jail bird'

ANI
Published Jul 26, 2019, 1:45 pm IST
Updated Jul 26, 2019, 1:45 pm IST
Yeddyurappa met the Governor at Raj Bhavan earlier today and submitted a letter staking claim to form govt in the state.
Yeddyurappa is all set to take oath as the 25th Chief Minister of the state at 6 pm and will have to prove majority in the Assembly by July 31. (Photo: File)
 Yeddyurappa is all set to take oath as the 25th Chief Minister of the state at 6 pm and will have to prove majority in the Assembly by July 31. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: Ahead of BS Yeddyurappa's swear-in ceremony as the Chief Minister of Karnataka later today, the state wing of Congress has called the BJP leader a "corruption icon" and a "former jail bird."

Yeddyurappa is all set to take oath as the 25th Chief Minister of the state at 6 pm and will have to prove majority in the Assembly by July 31.

 

"Corruption Icon and Former Jail Bird BS Yeddyurappa has used his excellent Horse Trading skills to subvert democracy and come to power. People of Karnataka remember his disastrous tenure as Chief Minister between 2008-2011, which ended with BSY in Jail. History is all set to repeat again," Karnataka Congress wrote quoting a tweet by BJP's state unit.

"Shri @BSYBJP will take oath as CM of Karnataka today evening at 6 pm," read the tweet by BJP Karnataka.

In another post, the Congress state unit mentioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and wrote, "Parliamentary democracy is being butchered in Karnataka. How can Yeddyurappa stake claim to form government when they don't have the numbers? How can the Governor who is the safe keeper of the constitution give his consent? Where is the Rule of LAW! @narendramodi @AmitShah!"

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah also took to the micro-blogging site and wrote, "BJP has the strength of 105 which is way less than the half way mark. In no way BJP can form the government if Constitution is followed. This only proves that BJP has no belief in the democratic values."

Besides Congress, its coalition partner JD(S) also slammed Yeddyurappa and said that the Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala has taken an "undemocratic decision" as the BJP only has 105 MLAs.

Not paying any heed to the jibes, Yeddyurappa tweeted, "As instructed by our National President Amit Shah and working president of BJP JP Nadda, I have met his Excellency Governor of Karnataka to stake claim to form government. I will take oath as Chief Minister of Karnataka today at 6 pm."

Yeddyurappa met the Governor at Raj Bhavan earlier today and submitted a letter staking claim to form government in the state, three days after the 14-month old Congress-JD (S) coalition government fell after losing the trust vote in the Assembly.

"I submit that I am the Leader of BJP Legislature Party and also the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly. At present, the strength of the BJP MLA is 105 and the single largest party in the assembly... I may be invited to form alternate government today itself and I will take oath as Chief Minister of Karnataka at Raj Bhavan between 6 pm to 6:15 pm," Yeddyurappa wrote in his letter to the Governor.

Right after the defeat of the Congress-JD(S) government in the trust vote in the Assembly on Tuesday, HD Kumaraswamy proceeded to the Raj Bhavan and submitted his resignation to the Governor.

Vala accepted Kumaraswamy's resignation and asked him to continue as the caretaker Chief Minister till the new government takes over.

The confidence motion moved by Kumaraswamy got 99 votes as against 105 of the opposition leading to its defeat.

...
Tags: congress, yeddyurappa, kumaraswamy
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

The Amarnath yatra from Jammu city to Kashmir was suspended on Friday due to bad weather conditions along the highway to the Valley, officials said. (Photo: File)

Amarnath yatra suspended from Jammu due to bad weather conditions

J'khand to do away with bouquets, mementos to 'save time' at govt programmes

Which is why, two days ago, when the first letter on BS Yediyurappa's letterhead, written to BJP chief Amit Shah after the JD(S)-Congress coalition lost the trust vote, reached the media, many thought perhaps it's a fake letter. (Photo: File)

Yediyurappa or Yeddyurappa? Tapping all lucky stars before swearing in as CM

The CBI on Friday took corporate lobbyist and fugitive offender Deepak Talwar into custody in connection with an aviation scam being investigated by the agency. (Photo: File)

CBI takes Deepak Talwar into custody after court dismisses anticipatory bail plea



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

J'khand to do away with bouquets, mementos to 'save time' at govt programmes

"If it is extremely important to present guests with bouquet and mementos in a programme, approval should be taken from the government in advance," the chief secretary said. (Photo: File I Representational)
 

Apple betting big on iPhone 11

Foxconn has reportedly amped up its workforce in Shenzhen and they are giving their workers a 10 per cent pay hike to ensure they have enough personnel manufacturing the iPhone 11 series..
 

Watch: Pakistani cop turns his real-life police stories into gritty novels

The themes Hamid explores may surprise those looking for screeds to lionize the police and demonise its enemies, with stories of extrajudicial killings and corrupt officials frequently appearing. (Photo: video screengrab/ AFP)
 

Which is the best streaming service: Netflix, Hotstar, Amazon Prime?

Here’s the comparison of pricing, streaming quality and download options to help you pick from the Netflix, Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video streaming services.
 

Bigg Boss Tamil 3: Police arrive at madhouse to interrogate Meera Mithun

Meera Mithun. (Photo: Instagram)
 

1999 Doda massacre survivor wants to turn educator for kids

On July 19, 1999, when the Kargil war was in its last phase, a group of heavily armed terrorists struck at the remote village of Lehota in Doda district, killing 15 people and injuring several others. (Photo: File I Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Pakistan can't sustain even limited war against India: Rajnath

July 26 is observed as Kargil Vijay Diwas to commemorate the success of Operation Vijay and the victory of the Indian Army against infiltrating Pakistani troops while defending the country's integrity. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Cow the only animal that exhales oxygen: Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Rawat

The chief minister also said that massaging a cow can cure one of the breathing problems. (Photo: ANI)

He don't have any right to stay in Lok Sabha: Rama Devi on Azam Khan's sexist remark

'Everyone knows that Azam Khan disrespects women,' Rama Devi said. (Photo: ANI)

BJP govt's silence on job losses ‘most dangerous’: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday cited a media report to claim that jobs of 10 lakh people in the automobile sector were in danger and asserted that the BJP government's silence on job losses was 'most dangerous'. (Photo: File)

Chop off his head, hang on Parliament's door : BJP leader on Azam Khan's comments

'I want to request the government of India that his head should be chopped off and left hanging from the door of Parliament,' Aftab Advani. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham