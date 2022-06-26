  
Nation Politics 26 Jun 2022 YSRC’s Mekapat ...
Nation, Politics

YSRC’s Mekapati Vikram wins Atmakur bypoll

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jun 26, 2022, 11:54 pm IST
Updated Jun 27, 2022, 12:31 am IST
An alumnus of IIT Chennai, Vikram entered the fray to carry on the legacy of his brother and deceased Atmakur MLA Mekapati Goutham Reddy
Mekapati Vikram Reddy greeting his supporters outside the counting centre in Atmakur after his victory on Sunday. (DC)
 Mekapati Vikram Reddy greeting his supporters outside the counting centre in Atmakur after his victory on Sunday. (DC)

Nellore: YSR Congress nominee Mekapati Vikram Reddy won the Atmakur assembly by-poll with a thumping majority of 82,888 votes.

Vikram trounced his 13 rivals by polling 1,02,241 votes, while BJP nominee Bharat Kumar got 19,353 votes and BSP candidate Nanda Obulesu 4,904 votes. Independent Dr Sasidhar Reddy Tumati secured 2276 votes while the others ended up with 3-digit votes.

NOTA took away as many as 4,182 votes. These were believed to be votes mostly of TD men who were against voting for the YSR Congress or the BJP. 
TD supporters had circulated messages to their friends to vote for NOTA to showcase their vote share, it is learnt.

The counting commenced at 8am in an engineering college at Atmakur under the supervision of Collector Chakradhar Babu and joint collector Harendhira Prasad. Vikram Reddy’s lead started rising from the first round and there was no looking back for him till the 20th and last round.

An alumnus of IIT Chennai, Vikram entered the fray to carry on the legacy of his brother and deceased Atmakur legislator Mekapati Goutham Reddy who functioned as a state minister.

 

TD kept away from the election as per its policy not to field candidates when kin of a deceased member is in the fray.

The margin high came as a big relief to YSR Congress leaders and ministers, who had toiled hard in the hot summer to ensure a 1 lakh vote majority to Vikram Reddy as per instructions from Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy.
While the ruling party was short of 18,000 votes to meet the target, its leaders claim this was because the polling percentage was only 64.11 per cent.

One of the key YSRC leaders who supervised the election, agriculture minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy, attributed the big victory to the “transparent, impartial and unbiased” approach of chief minister Jagan in implementing his welfare schemes and reaching them to every eligible beneficiary.

 

Stressing that all welfare schemes are in saturation mode, he said the sympathy wave for Goutham Reddy also helped Vikram Reddy secure a lot of votes.

Police had made elaborate security arrangements under the supervision of SP Vijaya Rao.

...
Tags: ysrc mekapati vikram reddy, atmakur bypoll
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Latest From Nation

The probe also found that the corporation was paying provident funds and ESI to former outsourced employees, as their replacements continued to work the same IDs. However, this causes problems for workers to access their respective benefits. — Representational image/DC

Vigilance team finds irregularities in Khammam corporation

Although Jupally (in picture) claimed that his tussle with the MLA was personal and the party was in no way connected, the party leadership is understood to be angry over the incident as it tarnished the image of the party. — DC file image

TRS leadership warns warring factions in all districts against spat in public

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would deposit the amounts in Srikakulam on Monday by the press of a computer button. — Representational Image/DC

CM Jagan to deposit Rs 6,595 cr of Amma Vodi today to help 82,31,502 students in AP

TRS MP Balka Suman — DC Image

TRS warns BJP to remove TRS countdown clock



MOST POPULAR

 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Uddhav warns legal action as Sena rebels float a new block

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray comes out of Sena Bhavan after Shiv Sena's meeting, at Dadar in Mumbai, Saturday, June 25, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Murmu calls up Sonia, Pawar for support

NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu while filing her nomination papers for presidential election, in New Delhi, Friday, June 24, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Atmakur bypoll: YSRC candidate Mekapati Vikram wins with 82,742 majority

Mekapati Vikram Reddy is greeting his supporters outside the counting centre in Atmakur after his victory on Sunday. (DC)

Oppn parties propose Sharad Pawar as joint candidate in Prez polls

A file photo of NCP Chief Sharad Pawar (PTI)

Security cover of 16 rebel Sena MLAs removed by Maharashtra govt, claims Shinde

Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde with Minister of Agriculture of Maharashtra Dadaji Dagadu Bhuse and other rebel MLAs at a hotel, in Guwahati, Thursday, June 23, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->