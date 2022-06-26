TRS warns BJP to remove TRS countdown clock

Hyderabad: The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) strongly demanded the BJP to immediately remove the 'TRS countdown clock', which was set up at the BJP's state office in the city on Saturday, or face severe consequences. The clock has a caption "Saalu Dora-Selavu Dora" (Enough feudal lord-Goodbye feudal lord), purportedly referring to Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao as the feudal lord.

If the BJP does not remove the countdown clock, the TRS leaders have threatened to install in all districts the boards that have images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi garlanded with chappals.

Addressing media personnel here on Sunday, TRS MLAs Balka Suman, K.P. Vivekanand, Muta Gopal, Methuku Anand, Nomula Bhagat and MLC Dande Vittal took strong exception to the BJP installing the countdown clock and launching a website in the name of "Saalu Dora-Selavu Dora".

The TRS leaders said that it is shameful that BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh has launched the countdown clock and observed that the BJP has become a laughing stock in Telangana with this cheap act.

"Tarun Chugh should realise that the countdown has begun for the BJP and Modi, and not for the TRS and KCR. People across the country are fed up with Modi's eight-year misrule and are waiting for an opportunity to dethrone him in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. We demand BJP immediately remove this board, else we will be forced to set up Modi boards across TS garlanded with chappals," said Suman.

MLA Vivekanand said It is PM Modi who was behaving like a 'dora' (feudal lord) with his anti-poor policies, while people are treating KCR like 'devudu' (God) for implementing pro-poor and people-centric schemes like Aasara pensions, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, free power to agriculture, 2BHK houses, Kalyana Lakshmi, Shaadi Mubarak, Dalit Bandhu among others.