  
Nation Politics 26 Jun 2022 TRS warns BJP to rem ...
Nation, Politics

TRS warns BJP to remove TRS countdown clock

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jun 26, 2022, 11:58 pm IST
Updated Jun 27, 2022, 12:39 am IST
If the BJP does not remove the clock, TRS leaders threatened to install in all districts boards with Modi images garlanded with chappals
TRS MP Balka Suman — DC Image
 TRS MP Balka Suman — DC Image

Hyderabad: The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) strongly demanded the BJP to immediately remove the 'TRS countdown clock', which was set up at the BJP's state office in the city on Saturday, or face severe consequences. The clock has a caption "Saalu Dora-Selavu Dora" (Enough feudal lord-Goodbye feudal lord), purportedly referring to Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao as the feudal lord.

If the BJP does not remove the countdown clock, the TRS leaders have threatened to install in all districts the boards that have images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi garlanded with chappals.

Addressing media personnel here on Sunday, TRS MLAs Balka Suman, K.P. Vivekanand, Muta Gopal, Methuku Anand, Nomula Bhagat and MLC Dande Vittal took strong exception to the BJP installing the countdown clock and launching a website in the name of "Saalu Dora-Selavu Dora".

The TRS leaders said that it is shameful that BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh has launched the countdown clock and observed that the BJP has become a laughing stock in Telangana with this cheap act. 

"Tarun Chugh should realise that the countdown has begun for the BJP and Modi, and not for the TRS and KCR. People across the country are fed up with Modi's eight-year misrule and are waiting for an opportunity to dethrone him in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. We demand BJP immediately remove this board, else we will be forced to set up Modi boards across TS garlanded with chappals," said Suman.

 

MLA Vivekanand said It is PM Modi who was behaving like a 'dora' (feudal lord) with his anti-poor policies, while people are treating KCR like 'devudu' (God) for implementing pro-poor and people-centric schemes like Aasara pensions, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, free power to agriculture, 2BHK houses, Kalyana Lakshmi, Shaadi Mubarak, Dalit Bandhu among others.

...
Tags: trs countdown clock, saalu dora-selavu dora, pm modi garlanded with chappals
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

The probe also found that the corporation was paying provident funds and ESI to former outsourced employees, as their replacements continued to work the same IDs. However, this causes problems for workers to access their respective benefits. — Representational image/DC

Vigilance team finds irregularities in Khammam corporation

Although Jupally (in picture) claimed that his tussle with the MLA was personal and the party was in no way connected, the party leadership is understood to be angry over the incident as it tarnished the image of the party. — DC file image

TRS leadership warns warring factions in all districts against spat in public

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would deposit the amounts in Srikakulam on Monday by the press of a computer button. — Representational Image/DC

CM Jagan to deposit Rs 6,595 cr of Amma Vodi today to help 82,31,502 students in AP

The Congress MP said the Modi government is attempting to mislead the nation's youth by changing the recruitment policies for all three branches of the armed forces and by restricting enlistment to four years. — DC Image

Roll back Agnipath scheme: Revanth Reddy



MOST POPULAR

 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Uddhav warns legal action as Sena rebels float a new block

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray comes out of Sena Bhavan after Shiv Sena's meeting, at Dadar in Mumbai, Saturday, June 25, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Murmu calls up Sonia, Pawar for support

NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu while filing her nomination papers for presidential election, in New Delhi, Friday, June 24, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Atmakur bypoll: YSRC candidate Mekapati Vikram wins with 82,742 majority

Mekapati Vikram Reddy is greeting his supporters outside the counting centre in Atmakur after his victory on Sunday. (DC)

Oppn parties propose Sharad Pawar as joint candidate in Prez polls

A file photo of NCP Chief Sharad Pawar (PTI)

Security cover of 16 rebel Sena MLAs removed by Maharashtra govt, claims Shinde

Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde with Minister of Agriculture of Maharashtra Dadaji Dagadu Bhuse and other rebel MLAs at a hotel, in Guwahati, Thursday, June 23, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->