Roll back Agnipath scheme: Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and Congress MP A. Revanth Reddy strongly criticised the Modi government over the Agnipath military recruitment scheme and demanded its immediate rollback.

Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan here on Sunday, Revanth Reddy was critical of the scheme saying it was unfair to the aspirants. "In the Agnipath system, Army jawans with four years of service will be discharged from the service and how they will subsist. The scheme will create new problems for India’s national security without solving its existing ones. Safety of India is under threat,” he stated.

The Congress MP said the Modi government is attempting to mislead the nation's youth by changing the recruitment policies for all three branches of the armed forces and by restricting enlistment to four years.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha member Syed Naseer Hussain stated that the Agnipath project should be immediately rolled back and no amendments should be made. Working president of the TPCC M. Anjan Kumar Yadav and coordinator of the data analytical division Harkara Venugopal were also present.