  
Nation Politics 26 Jun 2022 Roll back Agnipath s ...
Nation, Politics

Roll back Agnipath scheme: Revanth Reddy

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDER PULLOOR
Published Jun 26, 2022, 11:58 pm IST
Updated Jun 27, 2022, 12:32 am IST
Revanth Reddy was critical of the scheme saying it was unfair to the aspirants
The Congress MP said the Modi government is attempting to mislead the nation's youth by changing the recruitment policies for all three branches of the armed forces and by restricting enlistment to four years. — DC Image
 The Congress MP said the Modi government is attempting to mislead the nation's youth by changing the recruitment policies for all three branches of the armed forces and by restricting enlistment to four years. — DC Image

HYDERABAD: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and Congress MP A. Revanth Reddy strongly criticised the Modi government over the Agnipath military recruitment scheme and demanded its immediate rollback.

Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan here on Sunday, Revanth Reddy was critical of the scheme saying it was unfair to the aspirants. "In the Agnipath system, Army jawans with four years of service will be discharged from the service and how they will subsist. The scheme will create new problems for India’s national security without solving its existing ones. Safety of India is under threat,” he stated.

The Congress MP said the Modi government is attempting to mislead the nation's youth by changing the recruitment policies for all three branches of the armed forces and by restricting enlistment to four years.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha member Syed Naseer Hussain stated that the Agnipath project should be immediately rolled back and no amendments should be made. Working president of the TPCC M. Anjan Kumar Yadav and coordinator of the data analytical division Harkara Venugopal were also present.

...
Tags: agnipath unfair to defence job aspirants, safety of india under threat, rajya sabha member syed naseer hussain
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

The probe also found that the corporation was paying provident funds and ESI to former outsourced employees, as their replacements continued to work the same IDs. However, this causes problems for workers to access their respective benefits. — Representational image/DC

Vigilance team finds irregularities in Khammam corporation

Although Jupally (in picture) claimed that his tussle with the MLA was personal and the party was in no way connected, the party leadership is understood to be angry over the incident as it tarnished the image of the party. — DC file image

TRS leadership warns warring factions in all districts against spat in public

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would deposit the amounts in Srikakulam on Monday by the press of a computer button. — Representational Image/DC

CM Jagan to deposit Rs 6,595 cr of Amma Vodi today to help 82,31,502 students in AP

TRS MP Balka Suman — DC Image

TRS warns BJP to remove TRS countdown clock



MOST POPULAR

 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Uddhav warns legal action as Sena rebels float a new block

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray comes out of Sena Bhavan after Shiv Sena's meeting, at Dadar in Mumbai, Saturday, June 25, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Murmu calls up Sonia, Pawar for support

NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu while filing her nomination papers for presidential election, in New Delhi, Friday, June 24, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Atmakur bypoll: YSRC candidate Mekapati Vikram wins with 82,742 majority

Mekapati Vikram Reddy is greeting his supporters outside the counting centre in Atmakur after his victory on Sunday. (DC)

Oppn parties propose Sharad Pawar as joint candidate in Prez polls

A file photo of NCP Chief Sharad Pawar (PTI)

Security cover of 16 rebel Sena MLAs removed by Maharashtra govt, claims Shinde

Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde with Minister of Agriculture of Maharashtra Dadaji Dagadu Bhuse and other rebel MLAs at a hotel, in Guwahati, Thursday, June 23, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->