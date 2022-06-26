  
Modi to spend two days in Hyderabad during BJP meet

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published Jun 26, 2022, 1:44 am IST
Updated Jun 26, 2022, 1:44 am IST
A galaxy of top BJP leaders, around 340 of them, including party president JP Nadda will be attending the event
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (AFP)
HYDERABAD: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) national executive meeting is being held in the city on July 2 and 3 against the backdrop of a palpable desire among people of Telangana for a change in the government and to bring BJP to power in the state, according to its leaders.

A galaxy of top BJP leaders, around 340 of them, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party president JP Nadda, former BJP presidents, and a host of other party leaders and Chief Ministers, will be attending the event, Tarun Chugh, the party’s state affairs in-charge, said on Saturday.

“The cream of the BJP will be in Hyderabad during the event,” Chugh said, adding, “This will be a historic event. Not just for Telangana, but it will have an impact on politics in the entire south India.”

This will be the first time since he became Prime Minister that Modi will be spending two days in the city. Chugh said Modi, who was the ‘pradhan sevak’ of the country, would attend all the sessions of the national executive just as one of many party ‘karyakartas’.

Chugh said the two-day event would be preceded by a meeting of the party’s national general secretaries on July 1, the day on which a huge exhibition about the BJP would be inaugurated by Nadda. The national executive meeting on the next two days would be attended by 183 office-bearers of the party, state BJP heads, Chief Ministers and deputy chief ministers of BJP-ruled states, former chief ministers, Union Cabinet members including home minister Amit Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh, surface transport minister Nitin Gadkari, among others.

 

On the evening of July 3, Modi will address a massive public meeting at Parade Grounds in the city. “BJP workers from 35,000 polling booth level committees will be attending the meeting,” he said.

Chugh said the national executive would debate and pass resolutions that would provide future direction for the party, and for building the nation further. “Unlike in other parties, the resolutions will be decided by the delegates, the leadership will only provide general direction,” he said, adding, “There will be some Telangana specific resolutions.”

...
Tags: prime minister narendra modi, bharatiya janata party (bjp), telangana bjp
Location: India, Telangana


